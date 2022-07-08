North Carolina has been on hot on the recruiting trail in June and July, picking up nine commitments in nine days. Those commitments allowed the Tar Heels to jump from No. 45 in the Rivals team rankings to No. 21 after 3-star wide receiver Chris Culliver committed to Mack Brown's program July 4.

The Tar Heels have fourteen commitments and are expected to gain a few more before the start of the high school football season in mid-August.

THI takes a closer look at the Tar Heels' recruiting board as it stands right now: