The college football transfer portal opened once midnight struck and April 16 arrived.

The portal is open for only two weeks, as it closes April 30. With North Carolina having its spring game this Saturday, that leaves only ten days until it closes. So, expect quick decisions after Saturday with any current Tar Heels that decide to enter.

As of now, we can confirm three UNC players intend on entering:

*Offensive lineman DJ Geth informed the staff before spring practice he would enter the portal, and has not practiced with the team this spring. His father, Ed Geth, was a reserve on Carolina’s national championship basketball team in 1993.

Geth, who redshirted in his first year at UNC last fall, did not see any action in a game.

*Defensive back Ayden Duncanson made his decision last week, even posting it on social media.

As a freshman last fall, Duncanson played in two games at cornerback, logging eight snaps. Seven came against Campbell, and one at Clemson. Duncanson was in for one play on special teams.

*A source confirmed to THI on Monday night that veteran defensive back Lejond Covazos also planned on entering the portal. Covazos was injured last season seeing action in just one game. He played seven snaps in a win over Syracuse.

The year before, he played 329 snaps. And before that, he played 112 snaps at cornerback at Ohio State in 2021.

***Stay with THI for continued updates on what Tar Heels enter the transfer portal.

