The Grass Was Always Greener on the Carolina Blue Side for Trimble

CHAPEL HILL - For 14 days last spring, North Carolina’s roster for the 2024-2025 season did not include Seth Trimble. The now-junior guard entered his name into the transfer portal on April 9 before withdrawing two weeks later.

Trimble’s emergence and return to Chapel Hill can be connected to a former Tar Heel in Danny Green, whose conversation with Trimble influenced his decision to stay and invoked a “go get it” mentality in regards to playing time.

In the eight months since that phone call and what was expected to be the end of his time in Chapel Hill, Trimble has turned himself into the engine that drives the machine for the Tar Heels.

He scored a game-high 19 points in UNC’s 68-65 win over Georgia Tech last Saturday, connecting on five of his six shot attempts, converting his only three-point attempt and eight of his nine free throws. Add in his seven rebounds and four steals, and Trimble was, for all intents and purposes, the best player on the floor.

His plus-9 was tied for a game-high in the victory.

It marked the eighth time this season he reached the double-digit point mark and extended his made three-point streak to 10 games. Trimble now has 14 made threes through the season’s first nine games, besting his career-high of 13, which came across 34 games a year ago.

Most importantly, he has continued to take care of the basketball, not committing a turnover in the Tar Heels’ first win since Nov. 25.

“Seth was phenomenal with no turnovers. He got to the line a lot so he was able to step it up,” said UNC Guard RJ Davis. “He was huge for us on the defensive end as well. I know he’s only 6-foot-3, but we had him at the four. That just shows the type of versatile player he is.”

Once lauded for his defensive prowess, which is still present, Trimble has evolved into a leader for UNC, using his voice to propel the Tar Heels.