CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina’s Military Bowl matchup with Temple in Annapolis, MD, on Dec. 27 will be the first time a majority of the players on the current roster will have ever experienced a bowl game. Not only that, but it will also be the first time a lot of the players have ever visited Washington, D.C., as the team will be staying at the prestigious Mayflower Hotel, which is located just several blocks from the White House. Ten players were made available to the media Monday and Tuesday this week, as the Tar Heels continue to prepare for the Owls, and THI set out to see how many have been to our nation’s capital and what they’re looking forward to seeing the most. Here’s what they had to say:



Senior DT Aaron Crawford

Hometown: Ashburn, VA (Ashburn is located about 30 outside of D.C.) Been to a bowl? Yes. Crawford received a medical redshirt his freshman season in 2015 after suffering a season-ending foot injury but did attend the Russell Athletic Bowl. He also played in the 2016 Sun Bowl, tallying four tackles against Stanford. Visited D.C.? Yes. Crawford says: “I get to see some family that I normally don’t get to go home and see. I’m excited because I’ve never had enough time to go see the African American History Museum, so that's definitely the highlight of the trip other than the game. Other than that, it’s stuff I’ve been doing since I was in kindergarten. I love the city, but I’m definitely happy I’ll be able to go home.”



Senior S Myles Dorn

Hometown: Charlotte, NC Been to a bowl? Yes. Dorn played in the 2016 Sun Bowl, registering four tackles against Stanford. Visited D.C.? Yes. Dorn says: “I went to the monuments and stuff over the summer, so that was my first time going. Probably going to the museums and stuff, just being able to be out around the city. I know some people out there so just being able to connect with those people and have a good time with the guys.”



Senior OT Charlie Heck

Hometown: Kansas City, MO Been to a bowl? Yes. Heck redshirted his freshman season but did attend the Russell Athletic Bowl. He also saw action in the 2016 Sun Bowl. Visited D.C.? Yes. Heck says: “It’s cool. I’ve been up there quite a few times. My sister works there right now, so I’ll be able to see her which will be nice. Bowl games are really fun, so we’re excited to get out there… “We have a family house over there in Virginia. That’s where my dad grew up, we’re about an hour west of D.C.” Note: Heck’s father grew up in Fairfax and attended W.T. Woodson High School, which is about 15 miles outside of D.C.



Senior DL Jason Strowbridge

Hometown: Deerfield Beach, FL Been to a bowl? Yes. Strowbridge redshirted his freshman season in 2015 with an injury but did attend the Russell Athletic Bowl. He also played in the 2016 Sun Bowl, registering one tackle. Visited D.C.? Yes. Strowbridge says: “When I went up there, I really didn’t see much. I know there’s a lot of great monuments and stuff, so I’m excited to see the capital and all that.”



Junior RB Michael Carter

Hometown: Navarre, FL Been to a bowl? No. Visited D.C.? Yes. Carter says: “For me, I know we’re going to the Capitol building and that’s going to be great. But, I’m really looking forward to the African American History Museum because I’ve heard about it and everybody that’s told me they said they got emotional at it, and being an African American, that’s important to me.”



Junior LB Tomon Fox

Hometown: Lawrenceville, GA Been to a bowl? Yes. Fox received a medical redshirt during his freshman season in 2016 after suffering a season-ending knee injury against Illinois but did attend the Sun Bowl. Visited D.C.? Yes. Fox says: “(I’m looking forward to seeing) the Black History Museum. I got to see almost everything else because I went up there with my girlfriend before, so I’m excited to see that. It’s a pretty cool place. I’m used to Atlanta, it’s a completely different city than Atlanta.”



Junior WR Dazz Newsome

Hometown: Hampton, VA (Hampton is located about three hours southeast of D.C.) Been to a bowl? No. Visited D.C.? No. Newsome says: “I’m just looking forward to a good time. I don’t know what to expect, I’ve never been to D.C. So, whatever they bring us through, I’m happy to go.”



Junior LB Chazz Surratt

Hometown: Denver, NC Been to a bowl: Yes. Surratt redshirted his freshman season in 2016 but did attend the Sun Bowl. Visited D.C.? No. Surratt says: “This is my first time. (I’m looking forward to) just seeing the city. I’ve heard from a lot of people that it’s a really good city to tour. Just being around the guys for the week I think will be a good time.”



Sophomore LB Jeremiah Gemmel

Hometown: Newnan, GA Been to a bowl? No. Visited D.C.? No. Gemmel says: “As a team, we’re going to look around at some of the monuments and museums and that’s what I’m looking forward to. I’ve never been up there and I know it’s a really historic place and I know they have some historic museums up there. It’ll be fun to go around and look at that stuff."



Freshman QB Sam Howell