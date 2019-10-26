CHAPEL HILL – Jay Bateman knew what was coming. He’d seen it before.

That’s what copious film study does for you.

Eighteen seconds remained and Duke was at North Carolina’s 2-yard-line with the Tar Heels trying for dear life to hold on to a three-point lead and defeat the Blue Devils for the first time since 2015. But Bateman’s defense had to make a play.

The situation was familiar to Bateman. In his many hours of film study, he’s seen Duke run a play where the running back gets a handoff from the quarterback and before hitting the line of scrimmage jumped in the air and threw a short pass into the end zone for a touchdown. That happened versus Army last season, and Bateman thought the Blue Devils would try it again.

And he was right.

The Tar Heels defended it perfectly, as Deon Jackson’s short “jumper” fell into the waiting arms of UNC linebacker Chazz Surratt with 13 seconds remaining, sealing the deal for Carolina’s 20-17 victory at frenzied Kenan Stadium.

“Before the play, we got in the huddle and Coach Bateman said to expect the pop pass,” Surratt said. “It’s kind of the formation they were giving us, so that’s what we did. We just kind of played it. I think Strow (Jason Strowbridge) got a good hand on the running back to make them throw a bad ball and I was able to make a play on it for the team.”