The Heels Knew What Play Duke Was Going To Run
CHAPEL HILL – Jay Bateman knew what was coming. He’d seen it before.
That’s what copious film study does for you.
Eighteen seconds remained and Duke was at North Carolina’s 2-yard-line with the Tar Heels trying for dear life to hold on to a three-point lead and defeat the Blue Devils for the first time since 2015. But Bateman’s defense had to make a play.
The situation was familiar to Bateman. In his many hours of film study, he’s seen Duke run a play where the running back gets a handoff from the quarterback and before hitting the line of scrimmage jumped in the air and threw a short pass into the end zone for a touchdown. That happened versus Army last season, and Bateman thought the Blue Devils would try it again.
And he was right.
The Tar Heels defended it perfectly, as Deon Jackson’s short “jumper” fell into the waiting arms of UNC linebacker Chazz Surratt with 13 seconds remaining, sealing the deal for Carolina’s 20-17 victory at frenzied Kenan Stadium.
“Before the play, we got in the huddle and Coach Bateman said to expect the pop pass,” Surratt said. “It’s kind of the formation they were giving us, so that’s what we did. We just kind of played it. I think Strow (Jason Strowbridge) got a good hand on the running back to make them throw a bad ball and I was able to make a play on it for the team.”
The art of being prepared is something the Tar Heels are learning this season. Preparation comes in many forms because it encompasses so much. This team has already experience with wild swings that occur when not mentally ready to play versus being completely dialed in, and in this case, it learned the value of fine details.
The extra mile isn’t just running wind sprints of lifting weights, it’s also getting to know your opponent.
“That’s a goal line play they’ve run before, we’ve seen it before on film,” senior safety Myles Dorn said. “They ran it in 2016 and scored on it and they ran it against Army the last time they played and they scored on it. So, we were aware of it.”
Senior linebacker Dominique Ross said while the players stopped it and Surratt got the interception, it was another example of why the players believe so much in Bateman.
“Oh man, Bateman’s a genius,” Ross said. “Everything he says I’ve got complete confidence in… If he says something’s coming, we’re looking for that play to come.”
Bateman told them what was coming Saturday evening, Duke ran that play and the Tar Heels stopped it. End of game.