There was lots of big news in the Tar Heel recruiting world the past few days. Classs of 2022 signee Tyler Nickel surpassed a huge milestone that only a handful of players have ever done in the state of Virginia, while 2023 commit Simeon Wilcher kicked off his season on national television.

Gregory "G.G." Jackson was front in center in Las Vegas, and is making a strong push toward the top ranking in the 2023 class. Not only did Rob Cassidy get to see and speak with Jackson, Jamie Shaw also was in attendance for 2024 wing, Jarin Stevenson, who holds a North Carolina scholarship offer.