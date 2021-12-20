The Hoops Recruiting Week In Review
There was lots of big news in the Tar Heel recruiting world the past few days. Classs of 2022 signee Tyler Nickel surpassed a huge milestone that only a handful of players have ever done in the state of Virginia, while 2023 commit Simeon Wilcher kicked off his season on national television.
Gregory "G.G." Jackson was front in center in Las Vegas, and is making a strong push toward the top ranking in the 2023 class. Not only did Rob Cassidy get to see and speak with Jackson, Jamie Shaw also was in attendance for 2024 wing, Jarin Stevenson, who holds a North Carolina scholarship offer.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news