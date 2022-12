With the early signing day approaching on December 21, North Carolina is trying to secure Coach Mack Brown's fifth recruiting class, which could get a boost as soon as Thursday morning.

Currently, the Tar Heels have seventeen commitments. That number has fluctuated for the past month as the Tar Heels have had three decommitments during that time frame. Rico Walker, Kaveion Keys, and Joshua Horton all parted ways from North Carolina.

The Tar Heels do have a few targets that are hoping to land between now and the signing day.

THI will take a closer look at those prospects: