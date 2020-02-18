The Latest WIth 3-Star 2021 DE Justus Boone
Justus Boone doesn’t say a lot, he’s just not that talkative, at least with the media covering his recruitment.But to get somewhat of an understanding of how the 3-star defensive end’s recruitment ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news