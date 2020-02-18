News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-18 23:55:13 -0600') }} football Edit

The Latest WIth 3-Star 2021 DE Justus Boone

Justus Boone was back at UNC for one of UNC's junior days, so THI is checking in with the 3-star defensive end.
Justus Boone was back at UNC for one of UNC's junior days, so THI is checking in with the 3-star defensive end. (Rivals.com)
Deana King • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com
@NCPreps
King is Publisher of NCPreps.com, the NC high school site for Rivals.com/YahooSports. She is also a football and basketball Recruiting Analyst for Tar Heel Illustrated (UNC Rivals).

Justus Boone doesn’t say a lot, he’s just not that talkative, at least with the media covering his recruitment.But to get somewhat of an understanding of how the 3-star defensive end’s recruitment ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}