CHARLOTTE - Class of 2024 wide receiver Jordan Shipp from Providence Day School is one of the top players in the state of North Carolina. The 4-star wide receiver, who stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 180 pounds, was on hand to see his Charger teammate Chris Peal verbally commit to Georgia on Sunday at the Mosack Athletic Center on the school's campus.

Shipp is currently ranked No. 201 overall nationally, No. 4 in the state, and No. 28 at the wide receiver position. He currently has an offer list that includes the Tar Heels with Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Michigan, NC State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and West Virginia.