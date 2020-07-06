 TarHeelIllustrated - The Latest With D'Marco Dunn
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-06 22:49:55 -0500') }} basketball Edit

The Latest With D'Marco Dunn

THI caught up with D'Marco Dunn to find out how things have been going on since UNC offered him in May.
THI caught up with D'Marco Dunn to find out how things have been going on since UNC offered him in May. (Rivals.com)
Deana King & Clint Jackson
Tar Heel Illustrated

When North Carolina extended a scholarship offer to D’Marco Dunn back in May, the Fayetteville shooting guard was nowhere to be found among the Rivals150 for the class of 2021.A late bloomer, perha...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}