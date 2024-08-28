PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1NTDlZR1NONTMzJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU1MOVlHU041MzMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1NTDlZR1NONTMzJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

The Minister of Mayhem is one Intense Dude, Heels Say

Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

CHAPEL HILL – If you listen to North Carolina’s players, a different, more energetic vibe and tone were needed on the defensive side of the football after last season. And that’s exactly what they got with Geoff Collins replacing Gene Chizik as defensive coordinator.

Chizik’s low-key approach, studious demeanor, and bend-but-don't-break approach only got UNC so far. Collins is the polar opposite.

So much that he actually apologized to the guys on that side of the ball in his first meeting with them last January. He wanted to get in front of how he communicates, which can be sharp at times, but always with a purpose.

“It was just the positive enthusiastic language sometimes that I use,” Collins replied, when asked why he needed to apologize in advance. “It’s always to build them up and (is) exciting. We have a really good time in our unit meetings.”

Collins is a yeller. You can hear him from anywhere at UNC’s practices. He’s an iron-pumping guy, wears thin hooded vests with long sleeves underneath. He loves calling third down the “Money Down,” to which Carolina fans will see referenced soon enough.

Collins is also proven. Not as a head coach, as he had a rough time at Georgia Tech, but as a coordinator. That is why Mack Brown brought him to Chapel Hill, with the basic mandate: Do for us what you did in Gainesville and Starkville.

Florida ranked in the top 10 defensively in both seasons Collins ran the unit, and had Mississippi State at No 18 in 2013, though it suffered a drop off when a bacth of talent moved on in addition to a rash of injuries.

Advertisement

In 2016, Florida led the nation in pass defense efficiency, fourth in red zone defense, No. 5 in total defense, No. 6 in scoring defense, and No. 7 in first downs allowed. In 2014 at Mississippi State, the Bulldogs won 10 games and were ranked No. 1 in both major polls for part of the season.

That year, MSU was second the SEC with 37 sacks, were No. 1 in the nation in red zone defense, and No. 16 in scoring defense,

At that time, Collins was the only coach ever be nominated for the Broyles Award, given to college football’s top assistant coach, at three different schools (Florida International – 2010, Mississippi State – 2014 and Florida – 2015).

Aggressive attitude and aggressive play rendering aggressive results.

“Geoff is going to come after everybody,” Brown said. “He has told the kids, ‘you just grab them (and) hold on, man. We’re not sitting and waiting on anybody.’ And I like his personality.”

The players like it, too.

“I love the energy he’s brought to the team. We needed that energy,” senior cornerback Alijah Huzzie said. “And just his aggressive mindset and the way he approaches everything. The urgency, he’s pushing it for us to be the best defense in college football.”

Des Evans: “His energy, his personality stood out to me. Even somebody that we can relate to in a way. Somebody that’s more modern, more used to the game of football right now.”

Power Echols: “He’s brought a lot of fire and energy to our defense. And I feel like he also lets the guys be themselves and make plays and embrace the chaos, embrace the chaos of the defense and embrace the chaos that he brings.”


“The energy is different, and it starts from the top down. Coach Collins is definitely, even on day one when he stepped into our team meeting room, he brought the energy off the rip. And I feel like that’s some energy that our defense needed.”
— UNC's Kaimon Rucker

Kaimon Rucker: “The energy is different, and it starts from the top down. Coach Collins is definitely, even on day one when he stepped into our team meeting room, he brought the energy off the rip. And I feel like that’s some energy that our defense needed.”

More from Brown: “He is high energy. He comes in like he’s on pills in the morning at 6 and he leaves at night; and he’s hyped. And he has fun. And I think he’s helped our building by bringing in that fun to the building.”

The whole idea defensively is to create chaos. And that comes with some frenetic trimmings.

Collins drips with intensity. It’s not hard to see or hear when he speaks, like when he describes his defensive approach.

“So, it's an aggressive nature,” he said. “It's an aggressive mindset that we have in the building and I think the guys got to experience that in the first defensive unit meeting the other night… You guys will get to see me on the grass and with the fellas. We're gonna create chaos without being chaotic.”

Carolina doesn’t play its first game until August 28 at Minnesota, so fans have plenty of time to get lathered up about Collins’ defense. The players, in the meantime, will continue grinding through, embracing hard criticism and strong encouragements because he’s already apologized in advance.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMjYiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL25vcnRoY2Fyb2xpbmEucml2 YWxzLmNvbS9uZXdzL3RoZS1taW5pc3Rlci1vZi1tYXloZW0taXMtb25lLWlu dGVuc2UtZHVkZS1oZWVscy1zYXkiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywK ICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAog ICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAg IHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVs ID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBd OyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVl biB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0 IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92 em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywg ZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9 NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm5vcnRoY2Fyb2xpbmEucml2YWxz LmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZ0aGUtbWluaXN0ZXItb2YtbWF5aGVtLWlzLW9uZS1p bnRlbnNlLWR1ZGUtaGVlbHMtc2F5JmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMjYmY3Y9Mi4wJmNq PTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29y ZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK