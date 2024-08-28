CHAPEL HILL – If you listen to North Carolina’s players, a different, more energetic vibe and tone were needed on the defensive side of the football after last season. And that’s exactly what they got with Geoff Collins replacing Gene Chizik as defensive coordinator.

Chizik’s low-key approach, studious demeanor, and bend-but-don't-break approach only got UNC so far. Collins is the polar opposite.

So much that he actually apologized to the guys on that side of the ball in his first meeting with them last January. He wanted to get in front of how he communicates, which can be sharp at times, but always with a purpose.

“It was just the positive enthusiastic language sometimes that I use,” Collins replied, when asked why he needed to apologize in advance. “It’s always to build them up and (is) exciting. We have a really good time in our unit meetings.”

Collins is a yeller. You can hear him from anywhere at UNC’s practices. He’s an iron-pumping guy, wears thin hooded vests with long sleeves underneath. He loves calling third down the “Money Down,” to which Carolina fans will see referenced soon enough.

Collins is also proven. Not as a head coach, as he had a rough time at Georgia Tech, but as a coordinator. That is why Mack Brown brought him to Chapel Hill, with the basic mandate: Do for us what you did in Gainesville and Starkville.

Florida ranked in the top 10 defensively in both seasons Collins ran the unit, and had Mississippi State at No 18 in 2013, though it suffered a drop off when a bacth of talent moved on in addition to a rash of injuries.