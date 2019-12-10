The new Rivals100 for the class of 2021 was released Tuesday afternoon and it includes six prospects from the state of North Carolina, several of whom Mack Brown’s staff has zeroed in on as high priority targets.

Here they are:

No. 26 – Payton Page, 4-star DL, Dudley H.S., Greensboro

No. 33 – Will Shipley, 4-star APB, Weddington H.S., Matthews

No. 55 – Deandre Boykins, 4-star APB, Central Cabarrus H.S., Concord

No. 76 – Evan Pryor, 4-star RB, Hough H.S., Cornelius

No. 83 – Gavin Blackwell, 4-star WR, Sun Valley H.S., Monroe

No. 85 – Kaemen Marley, 4-star ATH, Eastern Randolph H.S., Ramseur





Here is the new Rivals100 for the class of 2021



