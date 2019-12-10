The New Rivals100 For 2021 Includes 6 From NC
The new Rivals100 for the class of 2021 was released Tuesday afternoon and it includes six prospects from the state of North Carolina, several of whom Mack Brown’s staff has zeroed in on as high priority targets.
Here they are:
No. 26 – Payton Page, 4-star DL, Dudley H.S., Greensboro
No. 33 – Will Shipley, 4-star APB, Weddington H.S., Matthews
No. 55 – Deandre Boykins, 4-star APB, Central Cabarrus H.S., Concord
No. 76 – Evan Pryor, 4-star RB, Hough H.S., Cornelius
No. 83 – Gavin Blackwell, 4-star WR, Sun Valley H.S., Monroe
No. 85 – Kaemen Marley, 4-star ATH, Eastern Randolph H.S., Ramseur
Here is the new Rivals100 for the class of 2021