The New Rivals250 for the football recruiting class of 2025 was released Tuesday afternoon, and it includes two North Carolina commits.

Kernersville, NC, quarterback Bryce Baker jumped 76 spots to No. 79 in the class. Baker, who attends East Forsyth High School, pledge for the Tar Heels more than 13 months ago, and has remained strong for UNC ever since.

He has been to Chapel Hill numerous times, and is preparing for his arrival already.

“I love my decision to commit early,” he told THI. “So the transition will be even more smooth because of the opportunities I will be able to seize, listening and taking notes in the quarterback meetings and asking desired questions about the playbook prepares me that much more to be ready."

Gainesville, GA, offensive lineman Alex Payne moved up 47 spots to the No. 178 overall ranking in the class.

Payne committed to Mack Brown and the Tar Heels on January 17 and has been active on social media propping up the class and playing a role in helping the coaching staff adding to the class.

At 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, Payne had an impressive offer sheet, but selected UNC fairly early in the process because it checked all of his boxes. And he wanted to get it done and out of the way, so there wasn’t any need to wait around to make the obvious call.

"I just wanted to make a decision that would (set the course) for my future in football and life,” he told THI. “I was really nervous making the (early call), but I just felt like it was the right thing to do. I talked it over with my parents. (Committing to Carolina) just 'felt right'

“I can't really explain it. After having a long (discussion) with Coach Brown and some staff members, I decided to 'shut it all down' and just go with (my gut)."

Baker is the No. 4 overall prospect in North Carolina, and he’s No. 11 nationally at his position. Payne is rated the No. 26 overall prospect in the talent-rich state of Georgia, and is No. 24 nationally at offensive tackle.

Here is the new Rivals250 for 2025.