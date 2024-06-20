The difference between Seth Trimble as a freshman and him during his second season at North Carolina was a more polished, confident, and productive player.

And, as time went on, including his stint in the transfer portal before pulling out and returning to Chapel Hill, Trimble realized UNC was where he wanted to be. His college hoops forever home.

So, with that, the supremely athletic 6-foot-3 guard from Wisconsin will be a Tar Heel as a junior, and the blueprint moving forward should be the noted improvements between years one and two.

“It's natural growth. I mean, I don't know how else to say it,” Trimble said, discussing the progress he made from his freshman to sophomore seasons. “I (was) more comfortable and more confident my sophomore year than I was in my freshman year.”

Trimble went from shooting 1-for-6 from 3-point range as a freshman to 13-for-31 (41.9%) this past season. His free throw shooting went from 54.8% to 66.7%, converting his last ten attempts on the season. And Trimble, who averaged a turnover every 16.1 minutes as a freshman, averaged one every 27.2 minutes as a sophomore.

Confidence and performance went hand-and-hand for Trimble, whose other noteworthy improvements were ballhandling, comfort with the ball in his hands on the perimeter, driving, using the baseline, and adding a pull-up jumper in the lane plus a floater and runner.

Trimble added the two-and-three-dribble jumper inside the free throw lane during the winter, but for the most part, the range of his performance was brought out due to his on-court disposition.

“I just think aggressiveness, (but) I think the biggest progression for me has been mentally,” Trimble said. “For me, 95 percent of it at least is mental. Working on that all summer really helped me improve. And I think my next step is continuing to show who I am… Continuing to show who I am is important.”