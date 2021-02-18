TarHeelIllustrated - The Official Story Of How The Northeastern Game Came About

CHAPEL HILL – By now, anyone with the slightest interest in North Carolina basketball knows something about how Wednesday’s matchup with Northeastern came about.

From fans to keen college basketball observers to many ABCers, the program posting on Twitter it was looking for an opponent to play this week drew cheers and jeers and national attention. But it worked.

The Tar Heels hosted the Huskies on Wednesday night and defeated them, 82-62. But how did this really materialize?

Northeastern is a private research university located in Boston, though it actually has regional campuses in Charlotte and several other major cities around the country. It plays in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA), which also includes league members and North Carolina schools Elon and UNC-Wilmington.

So, the with the scene set, here’s how it happened:

“You guys may have heard the story, I'll make it official,” UNC Coach Roy Williams said following the game. “When we knew we were not going to have Virginia Tech, we reached out first to those people who were on our schedule originally. Most of them in the state that we had to cancel early; some of their protocols weren't what we needed it to be and one of them was even in a pause themselves. And we had discussions with two other schools and that didn't work out.

“And so, Clint (Gwaltney) put it out on tweet or twit, whatever it was, and we got some responses there. And Northeastern, they were one of the schools that reached out and Clint Gwaltney, our Assistant AD in charge of basketball, called them and I thought it was a good thing for us.”