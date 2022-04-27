The Other Tar Heels & The 2022 NFL Draft

North Carolina has produced 220 NFL Draft picks since the program's inception in 1888. With the 2022 NFL Draft right around the corner, there are a handful of Tar Heels that would like to add their name to that legacy We recently ran a piece highlighting former UNC quarterback Sam Howell. Here we will focus on the other guys and what the scouting analyst at nfldraft.net says about them.

Josh Ezeudu's Draft Profile

Position: offensive lineman School: North Carolina HEIGHT: 6'4 WEIGHT: 308 HAND: 9 1/2" ARM: 34" WINGSPAN: 6'10 1/4" 40-YARD DASH: 5.19 3-CONE: 7.83 SHUTTLE: 4.56 VERTICAL: 28.5" BROAD: 8'9" Scout's take: "A guard prospect with technical kinks in need of being worked out, Ezeudu possesses the traits and athleticism to find an NFL home. Despite his impressive frame, he doesn't play with cohesive hands and hips, which limits his power zone and could prevent him from neutralizing NFL power. He's a more talented blocker on the move and could see a bump inconsistency if an offensive line coach can get him playing with more disciplined hands. His length and tackle experience are plusses, but he's going to allow occasional rush leakage due to soft edges. He has low-end starter potential with emergency tackle versatility." - Lance Zierlein, NFL Analyst. Draft range- 4th round-5th round

Ty Chandler's Draft Profile:

Position: Running back School: North Carolina HEIGHT: 5'11 1/4" WEIGHT: 204 HAND: 9" ARM: 32 1/8" WINGSPAN: 6'3 5/8" 40-YARD DASH: 4.38 3-CONE: DNP SHUTTLE: DNP VERTICAL: 31" BROAD: 10'1" Scout's take: "His impressive 2021 should pump some life into Chandler's draft stock. After sharing carries at Tennessee, Chandler took a bigger bite out of the pie at North Carolina, seeing spikes in yardage, yards per carry and touchdown production. He's a smooth strider who can become a little disjointed when processing and attacking the blocking scheme. Chandler needs to turn up the play speed in the early stages to attack the fleeting run lanes he will see in the pros. In a deep running back draft, Chandler's ability to catch passes and return kicks should help improve his chance of being selected on Day 3." -Lance Zierlein, NFL Analyst. Draft range: 4th-7th round pick

Jeremiah Gemmel's Draft Profile:

Position: Linebacker School: North Carolina HEIGHT:6'1 WEIGHT: 226 HAND: 9 1/4" ARM: 31 1/4" WINGSPAN: 6'4 5/8" 40-YARD DASH: DNP 3-CONE: DNP SHUTTLE: DNP VERTICAL: DNP BROAD: DNP Scout's take: Nicknamed "The General" by teammates for his leadership traits, Gemmel is jam-packed with a treasure chest of intangibles that coaching staffs will love. He plays instinctive, fast football with an impressive regulator to alter speeds and maintain tackle-ready positioning. There are elements of his game that stand out, but the body of work is more solid than spectacular. He is undersized and could struggle with taking on NFL blockers, but his football IQ and range could make him an intriguing run-and-chase 4-3 Will linebacker with special teams potential." - Lance Zierlein, NFL Analyst. Draft range: 6th-7th round

Marcus McKethan's Draft Profile:

Position: offensive lineman School: North Carolina HEIGHT: 6'6 1/2 WEIGHT: 340 HAND: 10 1/2" ARM: 35 1/2" WINGSPAN: 6'10 1/4" 40-YARD DASH: 5.19 3-CONE: 7.83 SHUTTLE: 4.56 VERTICAL: 27.5" BROAD: 8 Scout's take: "Three-year starter offering premium size and length at the guard position. McKethan plays to his size with the ability to mash and move single blocks and double teams. He's best suited for gap and power schemes, but will struggle against moving fronts that force him to react quickly to action in his gaps. The pass protection is going to be a little leaky due to his lack of slide quickness and trouble versus twists. McKethan's blend of size and power should make him a Day 3 pick and future NFL backup." - Lance Zierlein, NFL Analyst. Draft range: round 6 to UDFA

Likely UDFA