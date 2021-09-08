THE PREVIEW POD: Georgia State vs. UNC

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina’s upcoming game versus Georgia State.

AJ & Jacob hit on some fallout from the Tar Heels’ lost last week at Virginia Tech, what the Heels must do to show improvement, the challenges the Panthers might present, and the importance of getting better this week.

UNC is coming off a 17-10 loss to the Hokies while Georgia State fell 43-10 at home to Army. Kenan Stadium is sold out for this game and a capacity crowd is expected. Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

