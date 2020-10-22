TarHeelIllustrated - The Preview Pod: NC State At UNC

With No. 14 North Carolina looking to get back into the win column Saturday with No. 23 NC State visiting Kenan Stadium, THI staff writer and publisher Andrew Jones are back for our weekly show.

In this edition of the Preview Pod, we feature our breakdown of the matchup, an interview with Brett Friedlander of Sports Illustrated's All Wolfpack site, the weekly Deana’s Dandies segment and AJ hits on the most memorable State-UNC games he’s covered.

Kickoff is at noon and the game will air on ESPN.

*Video produced by Jacob Turner.