TarHeelIllustrated - The Preview Pod: Orange Bowl Versus Texas A&M

North Carolina faces off with Texas A&M on Saturday in the Orange Bowl in the biggest bowl game the Tar Heels have played in seven decades, and here THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss the game and how No. 13 UNC may do versus the No. 5 Aggies.

A&M is 8-1 and owns wins over Florida and at Auburn, and it’s loss was at Alabama. UNC is 8-3 (7-3 ACC) with wins at Miami and at home over NC State. Carolina’s losses are at Florida State, at Virginia and home versus Notre Dame.

The game kicks Saturday at 8 pm and at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, and will air on ESPN.