TarHeelIllustrated - The Preview Pod: UNC At FSU

With No. 5 North Carolina heading to Florida State this weekend, THI staff writer and publisher Andrew Jones are back for our weekly show. In this edition of the Preview Pod, we feature our breakdown of the matchup, an interview with Ira Schoefel of WarChant.com, the weekly Deana’s Dandies segment and a trip down memory lane looking at the FSU-UNC game from 1997, which was the last time the Tar Heels were ranked this high in the AP poll.

UNC and FSU kick off at 7:30 on Saturday night and the game will air on ABC.





*Video produced by Jacob Turner.