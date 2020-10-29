TarHeelIllustrated - The Preview Pod: UNC At Virginia

It’s time for another THI Preview Pod as No. 15 North Carolina visits Virginia on Saturday for an 8 pm kickoff at Scott Stadium.

In this show, staff writer Jacob Turner and publisher Andrew Jones discuss the matchups, what UNC must do to defeat the Cavaliers, the weekly Deana’s Dandies, and welcome legendary Virginia writer Jerry Ratcliffe.

If you want to get boned up for the Tar Heels’ game and learn something about the Wahoos, this is the place for that.

You can read Jerry’s work at JerryRatcliffe.com

*Jacob Turner produced this program.