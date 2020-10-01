 TarHeelIllustrated - The Preview Pod: UNC Travels To Boston College
With North Carolina visiting Boston College this weekend, THI presents our weekly Preview Pod as we look ahead to the Tar Heels’ game, speak with a guest who covers the Eagles, take in Deana’s Dandies and close it out with a fun segment about AJ covering a football game at BC for the first time in his career.

UNC and BC kickoff at 3:30 pm and the game will be televised by ABC.

So here are Jacob Turner, Andrew Jones, Deana King and EagleAction.com writer Andy Backstrom.

*Also, AJ wants to clarify a “verbal typo” in that he meant to say Red Grange, not Bronco Nagurski, when discussing the Illinois press box. #Excuses #Laughter

Note: You can follow Andy on Twitter @AndyBackstrom

Follow THI on Twitter @HeelIllustrated


*Produced by Jacob Turner.

