TarHeelIllustrated - The Preview Pod: Va. Tech-UNC

With North Carolina hosting Virginia Tech this weekend, THI presents our weekly Preview Pod as we look ahead to the Tar Heels’ game, speak with a guest who covers the Hokies, take in Deana’s Dandies and discuss the many prongs to why this is an important game for Mack Brown’s program.

The No. 8 Tar Heels come in at 2-0 and the No. 19 Hokies are also 2-0. The game kicks off at noon and will be televised by ABC.

So, hear are Jacob Turner, Deana King, Andrew Jones and Tim Sullivan of HokieHaven.com.

You can follow THI on Twitter @HeelIllustrated and you can follow Hokie Haven on Twitter @Hokie_Haven

*Jacob Turner produced this show.



