The Quest For Carolina's Next Football Coach...?

Mack Brown's tenure in Chapel Hill is coming to an end. The Tar Heels’ game at home against NC State on Saturday will be his last. Brown moves on Sunday, and perhaps soon after, his replacement will arrive.

North Carolina is in search of the program's 35th head coach, and as the lone Power Four program with an opening, all eyes are on Athletic Director Bubba Cunningham and the UNC brass.

As the Tar Heels turn towards the future, we break down potential head coaching candidates for North Carolina. These three names have been confirmed to Tar Heel Illustrated by multiple sources with knowledge of the process. Any other names we have heard have either not been confirmed or not by enough sources.