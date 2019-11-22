Saturday is Senior Day for North Carolina’s football program, and as many as 20 players will be honored before the Tar Heels host Mercer at 3:30 at Kenan Stadium. Most of the players being honored are technically seniors, but there’s also a graduate transfer, a couple of walk-ons and a few players who are graduating with eligibility remaining, but have opted to move on. The majority of the players featured here have been through either four or five seasons of UNC football, meaning the fifth-year guys were a part of the program when Carolina went 11-3 in 2015 and won the Coastal Division. The composite UNC record for the fifth-year players is 28-32 overall, including 18-21 in ACC play. The mark for the four-year Tar Heels is 17-29 overall, including 10-21 in the ACC. This group comprises some impressive players that remained through some difficult times and a coaching change after the program has sharply turned in the wrong direction. And here, THI gives you a bio of 16 players. We hope you enjoy it:



Scholarship Seniors



Jake Bargas, Tight End, Boca Raton, FL, 6-2, 250 Best Game: In a 49-26 win over Western Carolina in 2018, Bargas had two receptions for a career-high 41 yards and one touchdown, the only TD of his career. This Season: Bargas has played in every game this season, though mostly on special teams. He has one reception for two yards, which came against Clemson. UNC Career: In 45 games, Bargas has tallied 19 receptions for 176 yards and one touchdown. He’s also registered one tackle. What’s Next?: One of UNC’s assistants from the Fedora staff told THI that Bargas could play in the NFL because he's such a good blocker. Maybe he gets a call, but it’s probable his football playing days are likely soon over. Quotable: (Bargas) “Like we say all the time, it’s not about us, it’s about the legacy we leave. Us seniors, we came in, we’ve been through a lot of adversity. We’ve been on good teams, we’ve been on bad teams. We want to leave this thing on a bang. It’s not about us, it’s about the future of this program.” THI’s Take: Bargas has been a solid special teams player and made himself a decent tight end by his junior campaign. His role was cut back some as a senior, but it never affected his attitude, he kept working and leading by example, and that’s a big part of this senior class embracing a new culture in the program.

Corey Bell Jr., Wide Receiver, Charlotte, NC, 5-9, 190 Best Game: After making the move from cornerback to wide receiver last spring, Bell has only seen the field on special teams this season. His best game came as a cornerback in UNC’s 34-28 loss to N.C. State in 2018 when he registered his first interception, had one solo tackle and tied his career high in PBUs with one. This Season: He’s played on special teams in four games and has one total tackle. He was injured versus App State and has been out since. UNC Career: Through 26 games at cornerback and on special teams, Bell has tallied 26 tackles (17 solo), with 1.5 tackles for a loss of yardage, one interception and three PBUs. What’s Next?: Bell’s football career is likely over. Quotable: (Bell) “I want to leave better than how I came. When I came here, we went 11-1 in the regular season, got to the ACC championship game and lost and then lost in the bowl game. I would like to end better than I started, which was a great year, but I want this class to leave something that hasn’t been done before.” THI’s Take: Much credit goes to Bell for moving from cornerback to wide receiver for his senior season. With the many injuries suffered in the secondary this season, he likely would have played some, but instead, he didn’t run any pass routes and was relegated to special teams duty before being injured versus App State. Quality program kid who certainly helped with the transition to the new staff.



Cater battled back from a bad injury to contribute a lot this season. (Jenna Miller, THI)

Allen Cater, LB/DE, Hiram, GA, 6-4, 260 Best Game: One reason the Tar Heels thumped Georgia Tech, 38-22, in October was the play of Cater, who put forth the best performance of his career that day, notching four tackles (three solo) while flying all over the field. This Season: Cater has played in every game registering 20 tackles (12 solo), 2.5 for a loss of yardage, including a sack, five QB hurries and 2 PBUs. UNC Career: Cater has played in 34 games for the Tar Heels while starting 10 times. He’s registered 48 tackles (23 solo), 5.5 of which have been for a loss of yardage, including three sacks, forced two fumbles and registered three PBUs. What’s Next?: Cater has been a solid college player but it’s unlikely he will play at the next level. Quotable: (Cater this past August on his recovery from a major injury last season and then being cleared) “The coaching staff really looked out for me. They wanted to make sure I was happy with everything that was happening… I was ecstatic. I was trying to control it all because I wanted to keep the energy and not just got crazy, but it felt pretty good.” THI’s Take: A terrific athlete, Cater suffered a terrible injury in the middle of the 2018 season just when he had turned the corner on the field. How he handled battling back and contributing this season was impressive to cover, which comes as no surprise to anyone who knows him. Cater has a strong faith and is a fantastic teammate.

Aaron Crawford, DT, Ashburn, VA, 6-2, 290 Best Game: In a 28-25 win over Miami earlier this season, Crawford tied his career high with seven tackles, 1.5 of which were for a loss of yardage, which included a sack. This Season: He has played more snaps than any defensive linemen on the team with 600 through 10 games. He’s been in on 45 tackles (21 solo), registered 7.5 tackles for a loss of yardage, including three sacks, two QB hurries and one forced fumble, plus he’s occupied multiple blockers on nearly every snap. UNC Career: Through 39 games, Crawford has been in on 123 total tackles (49 solo), 14 tackles for a loss of yardage, including seven as well as one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. What’s Next?: Mack Brown has called Crawford a “pro” many times, though he’s not listed in a lot of mock drafts. He will certainly be in someone’s camp, though, and will have a chance to play his way onto a roster. Quotable: (Crawford on what UNC’s meant to him) “I’ve met some close friends, some guys I call family. I don’t know, whenever you spend five years of your life in one specific place, it kind of becomes integral to who you are and what you do. It’s just part of me now and I don’t know exactly what it means to me but it’s definitely a part of me.” THI’s Take: Familiar theme with many of these seniors, but Crawford has been a pleasure to deal with. He’s thoughtful, has perspective, is a grinder, and has played some outstanding football this season for the Tar Heels. The plan was to leave early for the NFL a year ago, but an injury caused a delay. But he’s made the most of this season for sure.





Dorn has been a tremendous leader this season. (Jenna Miller, THI)

Myles Dorn, S, Charlotte, NC, 6-2, 205 Best Game: In a 40-37 overtime loss at Syracuse in 2018, Dorn registered a career-high 14 tackles, 10 of which were solo. He made several key plays that afternoon for the Tar Heels. This Season: Has played all but nine snaps on defense and is third on the team with 71 tackles (44 solo), 4.5 for a loss of yardage, he has one interception and 4 PBUs. UNC Career: In 30 career games, 30 of which he’s started, Dorn has accumulated 228 tackles (126 solo), five interceptions, two fumble recoveries, 14 PBUs. What’s Next?: Dorn likely will play in the NFL. He’s a projected draft pick (fourth round and later) in every notable mock draft site. Quotable: (Defensive coordinator Jay Bateman) “When I first got here he was injured, so in the spring he tried to go a couple of days and couldn’t really go. But he would write during the first install of the defense, he had these 3x5 index cards and he would write notes down. And I was like, ‘This dude, like, how about a notebook?’ And then I realized he’s got a stack of these things and he’s going through them like you would prepare for a class… “So, pretty quickly I could tell that football made sense to him. His dad played in the NFL for seven years, (Myles) has been a pretty good player for a while, so I tell all the NFL scouts, ‘I’ve sat in enough of those secondary rooms, Myles Dorn will make your team because he’s gonna be able to play both safeties, he’s going to know what to do at nickel, he’s going to know what to do at speed linebacker, he’s going to cover every kick and he’s going to show up every day. He’s a pretty special kid.” THI’s Take: Dorn has been perhaps the most reliable Tar Heel in this class and one of the program’s best players over the last four seasons. This season, he’s been outstanding dealing with a constantly changing secondary given all of UNC’s injuries back there. He’s the consummate team player, carries himself as a professional, has been great with the media and represented the program well.

Brandon Fritts, TE, Mentor, OH, 6-3, 250 Best Game: As a freshman in 2015, Fritts caught three passes for 63 yards in UNC’s win at Virginia Tech, which clinched the Coastal Division for the Tar Heels. This Season: Fritts has been injured and hasn’t played the last two seasons. UNC Career: In 23 games as a Tar Heel, Fritts caught 47 passes for 439 yards and nine touchdowns. What’s Next?: Fritts almost left early for the NFL following the 2017 campaign but chose to return to Carolina. He injured his knee in the spring of 2018 and hasn’t fully recovered, which is unfortunate for him because he was rated among the top TEs in many NFL mock drafts before last season. He’s still a part of the program and if he’s healthy will at least get a look at the next level. Quotable: (In Aug. of 2017, on being back and healthy) “Definitely anxious, yeah. My goal is day in and day out to stay healthy and get better. So all I can do it pray to God that He keeps me healthy and my teammates healthy. That’s all you can pray for is be healthy and just keep working.” THI’s Take: Fritts was a really good player when healthy but staying on the field has been a huge problem. A close friend of Mitch Trubisky, as they grew up together, Fritts hopes he can get a shot at the NFL. It’s hard to imagine no team will bring him in at least for a look. He had NFL talent for sure.





Heck has started 31 games as a Tar Heel. (Jenna Miller, THI)

Charlie Heck, OT, Kansas City, MO, 6-8, 315 Best Game: While Heck graded out at 89 by PFF for his performance against Clemson, his best game was the season-opening win over South Carolina when he missed zero assignments and had six knockdowns. This Season: Heck has graded out at 66.8 for the season, according to PFF, with his pass blocking at 72.3 and was on the Outland Trophy Watch List. He’s allowed no sacks, 12 pressures and 12 QB hurries with no hits on UNC QB Sam Howell. UNC Career: Heck has appeared in 41 games for the Tar Heels while starting 31. Candidate to make the All-ACC team this season. What’s Next?: Most NFL draft sites rank Heck among the top 12 offensive tackles that are slated for the 2020 draft. His length, agility, strength, smarts and lineage (his father played a decade in the NFL and is currently an assistant coach in the league) are all elements of his skill set that are appealing to NFL teams. Quotable: (Heck on being in a football family & at UNC) “My dad (Andy) had a successful career in the NFL and I have ambitions to go play in the NFL. Jon was a great player for the Tar Heels, and now he's part of the strength staff. So, I'm working with him every day and I get to hear his advice and bounce (stuff) off him about the experiences we've shared.” THI’s Take: Heck arrived at Carolina as a tight end but was meant to play offensive tackle from day one. Once he got used to playing at this level his game took off, and the adjustment to left tackle this season was minimal. Heck is smart, has always been upbeat when speaking about his team, and is an asset to UNC. Look for him at the next level.

Nick Polino, OL, Buford, GA, 6-3, 3-5 Best Game: Polino had several really solid performances during his junior season, but the best may have been in UNC’s 40-37 overtime loss at Syracuse. He graded out at 82 and registered 11 knockdowns against the Orange. This Season: An injury in the Miami game forced Polino to miss the next six games and he’s playing only sparingly since returning. He’s played 118 snaps this season grading out at 52.2, according to PFF, has allowed one sack, three QB hurries and four pressures. UNC Career: Polino has appeared in 37 games while starting 16 times with 2018 his best campaign when he posted 61 knockdowns. What’s Next?: Polino isn’t listed on any NFL draft sites, so his football career is likely over. Quotable: (UNC offensive coordinator Phil Longo praising Polino for how he handled his injury this season) “He’s coaching guys on the sideline, he’s involved in drills, he’s as active in meetings as he was before. The only thing that was missing from Polino was the fact that he wasn’t active out there in practice because of the injury.” THI’s Take: Polino has been a terrific program player. He’s always been one of the hardest workers on the team, has been a grinder on the field and an excellent spokesman for the Tar Heels. He has played pretty well, too. It was a shame he missed much of this season with an injury, but how he’s handed returning is an example what kind of teammate Polino is.



Ross has played his best football as a senior. (Jacob Turner, THI)

Dominique Ross, LB, Jacksonville, FL, 6-4, 228 Best Game: In a 20-17 win over Duke earlier this season, Ross tallied six total tackles, one of which was for a loss of yardage, had a sack as well as an interception and forced fumble. This Season: After serving a suspension for the season opener against South Carolina, Ross has registered 42 total tackles (28 solo), four tackles for a loss of yardage, including 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one interception, four QB hurries and four PBUs. UNC Career: Through 39 games, Ross has registered 108 total tackles (54 solo), nine tackles for a loss of yardage, four sacks, one interception, nine PBUs and one forced fumble. What’s Next?: Ross’ versatility will give him a shot at making an NFL roster, and he’s on some mock draft lists. UNC defensive coordinator Jay Bateman think Ross’ ability to rush the passer and his athletic ability will get him into someone’s camp. Quotable: (Ross on senior day) “I know it’s going to be an emotional time, but I also feel like it’s going to be love. There’s been a lot of trials and tribulations and I’m just grateful for the whole opportunity. I was a senior once before in high school and I know that went by fast and I knew the four years could go by fast again. I just knew I needed to cherish every single day and that’s what I’ve been doing for the past four years. I knew my time was going to come pretty fast, I can’t be too sad about that, but I’m going to enjoy it.” THI’s Take: Athletic, explosive and a player who stuck it out after a difficult beginning to his UNC career. It took Ross a while to get onto the field, but got injured when when he finally did two years ago. Ross eventually got another chance and has been a solid player for the Heels.

Michael Rubino, PK, Apex, NC, 6-3, 215 Note: Rubino played at Appalachian State his first three seasons in college before transferring to UNC this past offseason as a graduate transfer. Best Game: In UNC’s win over Miami in September, Rubino kicked off six times averaging 65 yards with five touchbacks. This Season: In 26 kickoffs, Rubino has averaged 60 yards a kick with one out of bounds and 13 touchbacks. UNC Career: In his lone season, Rubino kicked off 26 times averaging] 60 yards a kick with one out of bounds and 13 touchbacks. What’s Next?: Rubino likely will continue working on his masters, as his football career will be over when this season ends. Quotable: (Mack Brown after the Miami game) “Michael Rubino kicking it out every time really helped us to keep some of their speed off the field.” THI’s Take: Rubino had a solid career at App State and was a needed addition to the Tar Heels last spring. He helped through the mid-point of the season until Jonathan Kim took over kickoff duties.





Strowbridge has had a terrific senior season. (Jacob Turner, THI)

Jason Strowbridge, DT, Deerfield Beach, FL, 6-5, 285 Best Game: If not for Strowbridge’s performance in a 20-17 win over Duke this season the Heels may have lost. He finished with 10 tackles (six solo), one sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. This Season: Strowbridge has played in nine games, missing Wake and barely playing against App State, but he’s still posted very solid numbers with 40 tackles (23 solo), including 6.5 for a loss of yardage, of which three have been sacks. He’s also been credited with three QB hurries, a PBU, a forced fumble and three fumble recoveries. UNC Career: In 40 games, including 28 starts, Strowbridge has registered 122 tackles (58 solo), including 22 tackles for a loss of yardage, of which 11.5 have been sacks, 13 QB hurries, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, three PBUs and three blocked kicks. What’s Next?: You can find Strowbridge listed on various NFL mock drafts some as a defensive end and some as a defensive tackle. Mel Kiper of ESPN rates him as the No. 8 DE among the senior class. He probably will be drafted, and Mack Brown has said numerous times Strowbridge is an NFL player. Quotable: (Strowbridge on what’s been the most rewarding thing about being a student at UNC) “I think just the people, the people at Carolina, it’s like a big family. Coming from south Florida, it’s not really like that, so coming into an environment like this feels really good.” THI’s Take: Strowbridge worked his tail off a couple of years ago to get his body right and it paid off, as he’s been one of UNC’s best players the last two seasons after breaking through in 2017. Strong, agile and smart, don’t be surprised to see the articulate Floridian stick in the NFL. It has also been a pleasure to watch how he’s grown these last few years.

Carl Tucker, TE, Charlotte, NC, 6-2, 248 Best Game: Tucker caught three passes in a few games, but he had two receptions for 123 yards, with a long of 80 yards, in a narrow loss last season to Virginia Tech. This Season: Injured and slowed all season, Tucker has played in eight games catching five passes for 54 yards and a touchdown. His long reception went for 16 yards. UNC Career: In 35 games, including 17 starts, Tucker has caught 36 passes for 549 yards and four touchdowns. His longest reception went for 80 yards and he also has a 54 yarder to his credit. What’s Next?: Even though he’s been injured and barely played this season, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Tucker gets some kind of camp invite. He’s a bit undersized for a traditional NFL tight end, but the game has changed enough to where perhaps he gets a shot. Quotable: (Former UNC Coach Larry Fedora on Tucker before his junior season) “Carl is a guy who is 255 pounds and in all of our summer workouts on the GPS he is hitting 20 miles every day, so he is a guy who can really run. He is physical and he catches the ball really well. He is a guy who is definitely going to be a factor for us.” THI’s Take: It really is unfortunate for Tucker and UNC he’s experienced so many injuries. He has big-play potential and would have excelled in the current offense, but he just hasn’t been healthy. Another impressive young man who has been a joy to deal with and always had positive things to say about his teammates even during some dark times.





Williams has drawn considerable praise from Mack Brown as his UNC career winds down. (USA Today)



Antonio Williams, Running Back, New London, NC, 5-11, 215

Note: Williams played at Ohio State for two seasons before transferring to UNC. Best Game: Williams’ most prolific game came in a 40-37 loss at Syracuse last season. He finished with a career-high 116 yards rushing and one touchdown as well as six receptions for 38 yards. This Season: He’s tallied 244 rushing yards on 32 attempts, one reception for seven yards and one kick return for eight yards. He’s also played a lot on special teams, with Mack Brown calling him the Tar Heels’ "best special teams player." UNC Career: In 19 games, Williams has 123 rushing attempts for 748 yards and five touchdowns, 17 receptions for 138 yards, one kick return for eight yards and one total tackle on special teams. What’s Next?: Williams said he wants to play football for as long as he can but is interested in going into TV sports broadcasting and coaching, with Brown saying he’d offer Williams a job on his staff if he wanted one. Quotable: (Brown) “I think he’s been the hardest worker on this team. He’s had the best attitude of anybody in my estimation on this team and I’m really, really proud of him. For all those young guys that were not getting the amount of reps they needed to, this guy never griped. He stepped up, he’s been a team leader the entire time and, when his time came, he was ready and he produced. I’m very, very proud of him and for him.” “Antonio Williams, I’d hire him today… He’s one of the neatest young people I’ve ever been around in my life. Everyday he’s upbeat and he picks me up when I’m down. He’s just a special young man.” THI’s Take: Williams’ time on the field at UNC may not have gone as he planned, but he’s been a big asset to the program. His attitude is unmatched, his effort is worthy of praise and he’s turned in some nice performances. A joy to cover, Williams is an impressive young man who has been a positive face for UNC when called on.



Players Leaving Early