The NCAA designated football divisions of 1-A and 1-AA in 1978 to create a separation from the playing and commitment levels of schools in each distinction.

Eighteen years later, 1-A was renamed the Football Bowl Division and 1-AA became the Football Championship Subdivision. FBS programs have up to 85 scholarships, FCS programs are capped at 63.

So far this season, four FCS teams have beaten FBS programs: Montana State over New Mexico, Saint Francis (PA) over Kent State, Idaho over Wyoming, and Southern Utah over UTEP.

The last power conference team to lose to an FCS opponent was Stanford, as the Cardinal fell at home last season to Sacramento State. On 15 occasions over the last ten seasons have FCS teams beaten members of power conferences with the most notable being North Dakota State winning at No. 13 Iowa in 2016. Montana beat No. 20 Washington, 13-7, in 2021.

Why is all of this relevant right now? North Carolina faces an FCS program Saturday, as the Tar Heels host North Carolina Central at Kenan Stadium for a 6:00 PM kickoff. UNC has gone unscathed against teams from the next division this century, though the Tar Heels were clobbered by Furman, 28-3, in 1999.

UNC is 21-0 this century versus FCS teams, though it’s hard a few close calls. Here are some numbers about and results of UNC’s 21 games against FCS foes this century: