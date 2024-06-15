CHAPEL HILL – Ted Monachino is on the field again coaching guys in the trenches, showing the many pass-rushing techniques that have marked his impressive career, and just getting in there and working it. Monachino is in his second year in North Carolina’s football program, but first on the field. Hired as an analyst well before spring practice in 2023, NCAA rules prohibited him from engaging much with players, most specifically hands-on coaching on the practice fields. But as UNC’s defensive line coach, having replaced Tim Cross, who was let go last winter after spending five seasons at Carolina, Monachino has made a significant impact on the Tar Heels up front, at least according to players and staffers in the program. “When Coach (Gene) Chizik brought in Ted Monachino, he couldn’t coach on the field, but we were able to watch him all year and his relationship with the players,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said. “So, you’ve got a 33-year veteran, and he’s coached at all levels… (Including 16 years in the NFL) “Great track record with the defensive line and pass rushers. Terrell Suggs, Khalil Mack, Elvis Dumerville, C.J. Mosley. He coached Ray Lewis, won a Super Bowl, defensive coordinator in the NFL.” The thing is, Monachino’s initial plan when arriving in Chapel Hill was to spend a year helping the program before moving on. He even said not long after being hired, he wanted to get back to the NFL. However, after Chizik was let go last winter, and with the defensive line job open, Monachino accepted Brown’s offer for the position even though a defensive coordinator hadn’t yet been hired. Geoff Collins came on board not much longer. But for Monachino, taking the Carolina job was a big decision, one in which the seeds were slowly planted over the year he worked as an analyst.

After serving last season as a defensive analyst, Ted Monachino now runs UNC's d-line. (UNC Athletics)

“I’m at the point now in my career, that I’m looking for the greatest challenges, I’m looking for the best opportunities to work with the people I want to work with…,” Monachino said. “This NFL thing, it’s a crazy, crazy thing, and it(was) spinning fast… it’s really nice for me to not have to worry about that.” Brown saw Monachino as someone well respected inside the Kenan Football Center, and someone whom the players liked and knew all about the stars he’d coached in the NFL. It was a win-win for the program. “With Ted, he was familiar with our team, his family is familiar with our team,” Brown said. “The players all know him, and they’re very, very excited about him moving forward.” Monachino can crack a joke, he can certainly flash a smile, but he can also get in there and coach up kids in the manner they need. An asset is his honesty with them, and also recognizing different ways in getting through to various players. Des Evans, a fifth-year player still bursting with potential, swears by Monachino. In talking with Evans, it’s as if he’s been re-born as a football player under Monachino’s direction. “Being here four years going on five, you really understand what it means to have character, have a standard, and people that are dialed in,” Evans said. “Coach Ted Monachino is that type of person. He’s going to shoot you straight, tell you what you did wrong and what you did right.”

Fifth-year UNC defensive end Des Evans is a huge proponent of d-line coach Ted Monachino. (Kevin Roy/THI)