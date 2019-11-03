News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-03 18:20:51 -0600') }} basketball Edit

The Two Biggest Concerns Facing Carolina?

THI's staff offers our takes on what we see as two noteworthy concerns about the Tar Heels for this season.
THI's staff offers our takes on what we see as two noteworthy concerns about the Tar Heels for this season. (Jacob Turner, THI)
THi Staff
THI Staff

With the start North Carolina’s basketball season just a few days away, THI continues to offers our takes on the Tar Heels.In this installment, we asked our staffers to note two concerns they have ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}