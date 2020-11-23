TarHeelIllustrated - The UNC Basketball Season Preview Podcast

THI staff writer Jacob Turner, Director of Basketball Recruiting and analyst David Sisk, and publisher Andrew Jones discuss the 2020-21 North Carolina basketball team as its season is almost here.

The THI trio’s interesting discussion includes how various players may fit, player groupings, the high-end potential and concerns about this team, how Roy Williams is handling coming off the worst game of his career, and how the season may play out.

In addition to our five preview podcasts we’ve already run – one on each key returning player as well as the freshman class – this will help Tar Heels fans get ready for the season, which begins Nov. 25 at home versus College of Charleston.





*Video edits by Jacob Turner.