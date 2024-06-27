To watch and hear opposing coaches talk about Cade Tyson this past season, it’s clear the 6-foot-7 sharpshooter was a defensive priority for them in every single game plan. Every one of them.

But those plans rarely worked as designed.

Take Roger Powell for instance, the head coach at Valparaiso, whose team lost at home to Tyson’s Belmont squad, 96-78, in February.

“Being mentally tough is executing game plans, obviously Tyson is a great shooter,” Powell said. “I believe he was like 5-for-6 in the first half, and we went over that and over that and over that.”

Right out of the gate, Tyson hit 3-pointers 50 seconds, 92 seconds, and 118 seconds into the contest giving the Bruins a 9-0 lead. It set the tone for a game Belmont led by 30 points at one point. He finished with 16 points choosing to not shoot much in the second half. Tyson was 5-for-7 from three on the day, including hitting two more before halftime giving the Bruins leads of 33-11 and 51-22.

A big part of the new North Carolina Tar Heel’s game is shooting on the perimeter. He was 80-for-172 from beyond the arc this past season, which is 46.5%, placing him second in the nation in that department.

“Cade’s a 6-7 wing that has great range and is really good when he’s got space to knock down shots,” Belmont Coach Casey Alexander told Ken Cross on his podcast earlier this season.

Tyson made as many as six 3-pointers twice, at least five in seven games, four or more nine times, three-plus 16 times, two or more in 21 contests, at least one in 25 games, and he did not drain a three in six different games.