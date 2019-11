Series vs. UNC: Carolina leads 24-7

Last Meeting: Carolina 75, Duke 69 (1/15/19)

Location: Notre Dame, Indiana

Enrollment: 12,607

Colors: Blue & Gold

Conference: Atlantic Coast

Arena: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center (9,149)

2017-2018 Record: 14-19 Overall, 3-15 ACC

Head Coach: Mike Brey (417-221 at ND; 516-273 overall)