vs. UNC: W 79-77 2OT (1/22/20) Rankings: NET #80, ESPN BPI #84 Strength of Schedule/Record: #43/#86

Per Game Averages: 69.0 points, 66.1 points allowed, 34.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists

Players To Watch: Landers Nolley (15.6 ppg, 5.9 rpg) Tyrece Radford (10.4 ppg, 6.4 rpg) Nahiem Alleyne (9.0, 2.4 rpg)