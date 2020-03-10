News More News
THI Basketball Central: ACC Tournament

A look at all of Carolina's potential opponents (based on seeds) in the 67th Annual ACC Tournament.
John Gwaltney • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com
@JohnGwaltney

TOURNAMENT INFORMATION

DATE: Tuesday, March 10 - Saturday, March 14, 2020

WHERE: Greensboro Coliseum (22,000); Greensboro, North Carolina

TV: ACC Network, ESPN or ESPN2

RADIO: GoHeelsTV (FREE); TuneIn Channel (FREE); SiriusXM

OFFICIAL SITE/BRACKETS: 2020 ACC Tournament

TUESDAY, MARCH 10 - 7:00 PM

OPENING ROUND OPPONENT
#11 VIRGINIA TECH HOKIES (16-15, 7-13)

vs. UNC: W 79-77 2OT (1/22/20)

Rankings: NET #80, ESPN BPI #84

Strength of Schedule/Record: #43/#86


Per Game Averages: 69.0 points, 66.1 points allowed, 34.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists


Players To Watch:

Landers Nolley (15.6 ppg, 5.9 rpg)

Tyrece Radford (10.4 ppg, 6.4 rpg)

Nahiem Alleyne (9.0, 2.4 rpg)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11 - 9:30 PM

SECOND ROUND POTENTIAL OPPONENT
#6 SYRACUSE ORANGE (17-14, 10-10)

vs. UNC: L 92-79 (2/29/20)

Rankings: NET #64, ESPN BPI #51

Strength of Schedule/Record: #57/#79


Per Game Averages: 74.1 points, 69.8 points allowed, 35.7 rebounds, 14.0


Players To Watch:

Elijah Hughes (18.8 ppg, 4.9 rpg)

Buddy Boeheim (15.3 ppg, 1.9 rpg)

Joseph Girard III (12.7 ppg, 3.1)

Marek Dolezaj (10.3 ppg, 6.5 rpg)

THURSDAY, MARCH 12 - 9:30 PM

QUARTERFINAL POTENTIAL OPPONENT
#3 LOUISVILLE CARDINALS (24-7, 15-5)

vs. UNC: W 72-55 (2/22/20)

Rankings: NET #8, ESPN BPI #9
Strength of Schedule/Record: #53/#16


Per Game Averages: 74.1 points, 63.7 points allowed, 38.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists


Players To Watch:

Jordan Nwora (18.8 ppg, 7.7 rpg)

Steven Enoch (9.5 ppg, 5.6 rpg)

Dwayne Sutton (9.1 ppg, 8.2 rpg)

Malik Williams (8.5 ppg, 6.1 rpg)

FRIDAY, MARCH 13 - 9:30 PM

SEMIFINAL POTENTIAL OPPONENTS
#2 VIRGINIA CAVALIERS (23-7, 15-5)

vs. UNC: W 64-62 (2/15/20)

Rankings: NET #41, ESPN BPI #37
Strength of Schedule/Record: #49/#17


Per Game Averages: 57.0 points, 52.4 points allowed, 34.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists


Players To Watch:

Mamadi Diakite (13.7 ppg, 6.8 rpg)

Kihei Clark (10.8 ppg, 4.2 rpg)

Braxton Key (9.9 ppg, 7.4 rpg)

Jay Huff (8.5 ppg, 6.2 rpg)
*Boston College & Notre Dame are the other potential opponents*

SATURDAY, MARCH 14 - 7:00 PM

CHAMPIONSHIP POTENTIAL OPPONENT
#1 FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES (26-5, 16-4)

vs. UNC: W 65-59 (2/3/20)

Rankings: NET #10, ESPN BPI #13
Strength of Schedule/Record: #40/#14


Per Game Averages: 74.5 points, 65.7 points allowed, 35.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists


Players To Watch:

Devin Vassell (12.7 ppg, 5.1 rpg)

Trent Forrest (11.6 ppg, 4.4 rpg)

M.J. Walker (10.6 ppg, 1.7 rpg)

Patrick Williams (9.2 ppg, 4.0 rpg)

#4 DUKE BLUE DEVILS (25-5, 15-5)

vs. UNC: W 98-96 OT (2/7/20), W 89-76 (3/8/20)

Rankings: NET #6, ESPN BPI #2
Strength of Schedule/Record: #57/#12


Per Game Averages: 82.5 points, 68.0 points allowed, 41.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists


Players To Watch:

Vernon Carey, Jr. (17.8 ppg, 8.8 rpg)

Tre Jones (16.2 ppg, 4.2 rpg)

Cassius Stanley (12.6 ppg, 4.9 rpg)

Matthew Hurt (9.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg)

Wendell Moore, Jr. (7.4 ppg, 4.2 rpg)
*Clemson, Duke, Miami, N.C. State, Pitt and Wake Forest are the other potential opponents.*
