THI Basketball Central: ACC Tournament
TOURNAMENT INFORMATION
DATE: Tuesday, March 10 - Saturday, March 14, 2020
WHERE: Greensboro Coliseum (22,000); Greensboro, North Carolina
TV: ACC Network, ESPN or ESPN2
RADIO: GoHeelsTV (FREE); TuneIn Channel (FREE); SiriusXM
OFFICIAL SITE/BRACKETS: 2020 ACC Tournament
TUESDAY, MARCH 10 - 7:00 PM
|#11 VIRGINIA TECH HOKIES (16-15, 7-13)
|
vs. UNC: W 79-77 2OT (1/22/20)
Rankings: NET #80, ESPN BPI #84
Strength of Schedule/Record: #43/#86
Per Game Averages: 69.0 points, 66.1 points allowed, 34.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists
Players To Watch:
Landers Nolley (15.6 ppg, 5.9 rpg)
Tyrece Radford (10.4 ppg, 6.4 rpg)
Nahiem Alleyne (9.0, 2.4 rpg)
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11 - 9:30 PM
|#6 SYRACUSE ORANGE (17-14, 10-10)
|
vs. UNC: L 92-79 (2/29/20)
Rankings: NET #64, ESPN BPI #51
Strength of Schedule/Record: #57/#79
Per Game Averages: 74.1 points, 69.8 points allowed, 35.7 rebounds, 14.0
Players To Watch:
Elijah Hughes (18.8 ppg, 4.9 rpg)
Buddy Boeheim (15.3 ppg, 1.9 rpg)
Joseph Girard III (12.7 ppg, 3.1)
Marek Dolezaj (10.3 ppg, 6.5 rpg)
THURSDAY, MARCH 12 - 9:30 PM
|#3 LOUISVILLE CARDINALS (24-7, 15-5)
|
vs. UNC: W 72-55 (2/22/20)
Rankings: NET #8, ESPN BPI #9
Per Game Averages: 74.1 points, 63.7 points allowed, 38.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists
Players To Watch:
Jordan Nwora (18.8 ppg, 7.7 rpg)
Steven Enoch (9.5 ppg, 5.6 rpg)
Dwayne Sutton (9.1 ppg, 8.2 rpg)
Malik Williams (8.5 ppg, 6.1 rpg)
FRIDAY, MARCH 13 - 9:30 PM
|#2 VIRGINIA CAVALIERS (23-7, 15-5)
|
vs. UNC: W 64-62 (2/15/20)
Rankings: NET #41, ESPN BPI #37
Per Game Averages: 57.0 points, 52.4 points allowed, 34.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists
Players To Watch:
Mamadi Diakite (13.7 ppg, 6.8 rpg)
Kihei Clark (10.8 ppg, 4.2 rpg)
Braxton Key (9.9 ppg, 7.4 rpg)
Jay Huff (8.5 ppg, 6.2 rpg)
SATURDAY, MARCH 14 - 7:00 PM
|#1 FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES (26-5, 16-4)
|
vs. UNC: W 65-59 (2/3/20)
Rankings: NET #10, ESPN BPI #13
Per Game Averages: 74.5 points, 65.7 points allowed, 35.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists
Players To Watch:
Devin Vassell (12.7 ppg, 5.1 rpg)
Trent Forrest (11.6 ppg, 4.4 rpg)
M.J. Walker (10.6 ppg, 1.7 rpg)
Patrick Williams (9.2 ppg, 4.0 rpg)
|
#4 DUKE BLUE DEVILS (25-5, 15-5)
|
vs. UNC: W 98-96 OT (2/7/20), W 89-76 (3/8/20)
Rankings: NET #6, ESPN BPI #2
Per Game Averages: 82.5 points, 68.0 points allowed, 41.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists
Players To Watch:
Vernon Carey, Jr. (17.8 ppg, 8.8 rpg)
Tre Jones (16.2 ppg, 4.2 rpg)
Cassius Stanley (12.6 ppg, 4.9 rpg)
Matthew Hurt (9.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg)
Wendell Moore, Jr. (7.4 ppg, 4.2 rpg)