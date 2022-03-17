THI Basketball Central: Baylor
Date: Saturday, March 19, 2022
Location: Fort Worth, Texas
Arena: Dickies Arena (13,300)
Time/TV: 12:10 pm EST/CBS
Announcers: Brian Anderson (play-by-play), Jim Jackson (analyst), Allie LaForce (sideline)
Live Audio: Westwood One; SiriusXM
#1 Baylor Bears (27-6, 14-4 Big XII)
Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter
Head Coach: Scott Drew (397-221 at BU, 417-232 overall)
NET Ranking: #4
Offense (Per Game): 76.8 points, 46.7 FG%, 34.8 3-pt FG%, 69.3FT%, 37.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 12.4 turnovers, 1.3 A/T ratio, 8.7 steals, 3.4 blocks
Opponents (Per Game): 63.2 points, 42.1 FG%, 29.7 3-pt FG%, 70.3 FT%, 31.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 15.7 turnovers, 0.8 A/T ratio, 6.4 steals, 2.7 blocks
PROJECTED STARTERS
#24 Matthew Mayer, G, 6-9, 225, SR (22.6 mpg, 9.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 1.1 apg)
#11 James Akingo, G, 6-1, 190, SR (30.4 mpg, 13.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 5.8 apg)
#10 Adam Flagler, G, 6-3, 180, JR (30.4 mpg, 9.8 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 1.2 apg)
#2 Kendall Brown, F, 6-8, 205, FR (27.0 mpg, 10.0 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 1.9 apg)
#0 Flo Thamba, F, 6-10, 245, SR (20.4 mpg, 6.4 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 0.3 apg)
#8 NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (25-9, 15-5 ACC)
Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter
Head Coach: Hubert Davis (25-9 at UNC, 25-9 overall)
NET Ranking: #31
Offense (Per Game): 78.0 points, 45.3 FG%, 36.2 3-pt FG%, 77.4 FT%, 40.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 11.6 turnovers, 1.3 A/T ratio, 5.4 steals, 3.9 blocks
Opponents (Per Game): 71.5 points, 43.1 FG%, 34.6 3-pt FG%, 73.1 FT%, 32.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 10.0 turnovers, 1.3 A/T ratio, 6.6 steals, 3.4 blocks
PROJECTED STARTERS
#2 Caleb Love, G, 6-4, 195, SO (33.6 mpg, 15.6 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.7 apg)
#4 RJ Davis, G, 6-0, 190, SO (33.2 mpg, 13.0 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 3.7 apg)
#1 Leaky Black, G, 6-8, 200, SR (28.7 mpg, 5.0 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.2 apg)
#5 Armando Bacot, F/C, 6-10, 240, JR (31.1 mpg, 16.5 ppg, 12.4 rpg, 1.7 bpg)
#45 Brady Manek, F, 6-9, 230, SR (29.6 mpg, 14.8 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 1.9 apg)
*Projected starters based on previous game; Stats & rankings through 3/17/22*
NEXT ROUND: Round of 16
The winner of Carolina-Baylor will face the winner of #5 St. Mary's - #4 UCLA in Philadelphia on Friday, March 25.