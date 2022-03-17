 TarHeelIllustrated - THI Basketball Central: Baylor
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-17 23:43:55 -0500') }} basketball Edit

THI Basketball Central: Baylor

Carolina looks to earn its way to the Sweet 16 when it takes on Scott Drew's Baylor Bears on Saturday.
Carolina looks to earn its way to the Sweet 16 when it takes on Scott Drew's Baylor Bears on Saturday.
John Gwaltney • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com
@JohnGwaltney

Date: Saturday, March 19, 2022

Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Arena: Dickies Arena (13,300)

Time/TV: 12:10 pm EST/CBS

Announcers: Brian Anderson (play-by-play), Jim Jackson (analyst), Allie LaForce (sideline)

Live Audio: Westwood One; SiriusXM

#1 Baylor Bears (27-6, 14-4 Big XII)

Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter

Head Coach: Scott Drew (397-221 at BU, 417-232 overall)

NET Ranking: #4

Offense (Per Game): 76.8 points, 46.7 FG%, 34.8 3-pt FG%, 69.3FT%, 37.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 12.4 turnovers, 1.3 A/T ratio, 8.7 steals, 3.4 blocks

Opponents (Per Game): 63.2 points, 42.1 FG%, 29.7 3-pt FG%, 70.3 FT%, 31.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 15.7 turnovers, 0.8 A/T ratio, 6.4 steals, 2.7 blocks

PROJECTED STARTERS

#24 Matthew Mayer, G, 6-9, 225, SR (22.6 mpg, 9.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 1.1 apg)

#11 James Akingo, G, 6-1, 190, SR (30.4 mpg, 13.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 5.8 apg)

#10 Adam Flagler, G, 6-3, 180, JR (30.4 mpg, 9.8 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 1.2 apg)

#2 Kendall Brown, F, 6-8, 205, FR (27.0 mpg, 10.0 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 1.9 apg)

#0 Flo Thamba, F, 6-10, 245, SR (20.4 mpg, 6.4 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 0.3 apg)

#8 NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (25-9, 15-5 ACC)

Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter

Head Coach: Hubert Davis (25-9 at UNC, 25-9 overall)

NET Ranking: #31

Offense (Per Game): 78.0 points, 45.3 FG%, 36.2 3-pt FG%, 77.4 FT%, 40.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 11.6 turnovers, 1.3 A/T ratio, 5.4 steals, 3.9 blocks

Opponents (Per Game): 71.5 points, 43.1 FG%, 34.6 3-pt FG%, 73.1 FT%, 32.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 10.0 turnovers, 1.3 A/T ratio, 6.6 steals, 3.4 blocks

PROJECTED STARTERS

#2 Caleb Love, G, 6-4, 195, SO (33.6 mpg, 15.6 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.7 apg)

#4 RJ Davis, G, 6-0, 190, SO (33.2 mpg, 13.0 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 3.7 apg)

#1 Leaky Black, G, 6-8, 200, SR (28.7 mpg, 5.0 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.2 apg)

#5 Armando Bacot, F/C, 6-10, 240, JR (31.1 mpg, 16.5 ppg, 12.4 rpg, 1.7 bpg)

#45 Brady Manek, F, 6-9, 230, SR (29.6 mpg, 14.8 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 1.9 apg)

*Projected starters based on previous game; Stats & rankings through 3/17/22*

NEXT ROUND: Round of 16

The winner of Carolina-Baylor will face the winner of #5 St. Mary's - #4 UCLA in Philadelphia on Friday, March 25.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}