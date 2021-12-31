THI Basketball Central: Boston College
Date: Sunday, January 2, 2022
Location: Chestnutt Hill, Massachusetts
Arena: Conte Forum (8,606)
Time/TV: 1:00 pm/ESPN2
Live Audio: Tar Heel Sports Network, GoHeelsTV; Sirius (385), XM (385), SiriusXM Online (975)
BOSTON COLLEGE - NORTH CAROLINA SERIES
Series vs. UNC: Carolina leads 18-6
Last Meeting: Boston College 71 Carolina 70 (2/1/20)
Streak: Boston College snapped a twelve-game losing streak to the Tar Heels with the 71-70 win in Chapel Hill back on February 1, 2020.
BOSTON COLLEGE EAGLES (6-5, 1-0 ACC)
Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter
Head Coach: Earl Grant (6-5 at BC, 133-94 overall)
Rankings: NR AP, NR Coaches, #118 ESPN BPI, #127 Sagarin, #128 KenPom
Strength of Schedule: #209
Strength of Record: #181
Offense (Per Game): 67.3 points, 44.1 FG%, 35.3 3-pt FG%, 69.6 FT%, 36.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 11.8 turnovers, 1.0 A/T ratio, 7.2 steals, 3.0 blocks
Opponents (Per Game): 61.6 points, 43.5 FG%, 34.6 3-pt FG%, 71.9 FT%, 29.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 12.3 turnovers, 1.0 A/T ratio, 5.8 steals, 4.0 blocks
PROJECTED STARTERS
#11 Makai Ashton-Langford, G, 6-3, 185, Sr (32.8 mpg, 11.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.4 apg)
#5 DeMarr Langford Jr., G, 6-5, 195, So (36.1 mpg, 12.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 2.3 apg)
#3 Jaeden Zackery, G, 6-2, 200, Fr (33.0 mpg, 10.5 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 2.7 apg)
#33 James Karnick, C, 6-9, 230, Sr (20 mpg, 7.8 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 0.4 apg)
#1 T.J. Bickerstaff, F, 6-9, 210, Jr (26.8 mpg, 9.5 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 1.2 apg)
NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (9-3, 1-0 ACC)
Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter
Head Coach: Hubert Davis (9-3 at UNC, 9-3 overall)
Rankings: NR AP, NR Coaches, #36 ESPN BPI, #34 Sagarin, #35 KenPom
Strength of Schedule: #29
Strength of Record: #29
Offense (Per Game): 78.6 points, 47.8 FG%, 39.2 3-pt FG%, 74.1 FT%, 39.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 12.7 turnovers, 1.2 A/T ratio, 5.3 steals, 3.6 blocks
Opponents (Per Game): 71.4 points, 43.2 FG%, 31.4 3-pt FG%, 70.6 FT%, 31.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 10.1 turnovers, 1.4 A/T ratio, 7.6 steals, 3.4 blocks
PROJECTED STARTERS
#2 Caleb Love, G, 6-4, 195, So (32.4 mpg, 15.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 3.7 apg)
#4 RJ Davis, G, 6-0, 190, So (30.9 mpg, 13.0 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 3.5 apg)
#1 Leaky Black, G, 6-8, 200, Sr (25.9 mpg, 4.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.9 apg)
#5 Armando Bacot, F/C, 6-10, 240, Jr (28.1 mpg, 15.1 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 1.8 apg)
#13 Dawson Garcia, F, 6-11, 235, So (22.8 mpg, 10.8 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 0.8 apg)
*Projected starters based on previous game; Stats & rankings through 12/31/21*
NEXT FIVE GAMES FOR CAROLINA
January 5 - at Notre Dame 9:00 pm (ESPN2)
January 8 - Virginia 1:00 pm (ESPN)
January 15 - Georgia Tech 8:00 pm (ACCN)
January 18 - at Miami 7:00 pm (ACCN)
January 22 - at Wake Forest 8:00 pm (ACCN)