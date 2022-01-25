THI Basketball Central: Boston College
Date: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Arena: Dean E. Smith Center (21,750)
Live Audio: Tar Heel Sports Network, GoHeelsTV; Sirius (84), XM (84), SiriusXM Online (84)
BOSTON COLLEGE - NORTH CAROLINA SERIES
Series vs. UNC: Carolina leads 18-6
Last Meeting: Boston College 71 Carolina 70 (2/1/20)
Series Note: Carolina had won 12 games in a row against Boston College before the Eagles pulled out the one-point win in Chapel Hill.
BOSTON COLLEGE EAGLES (8-10, 3-5 ACC)
Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter
Head Coach: Earl Grant (8-10 at BC, 135-99 overall)
Rankings: NR AP, NR Coaches, #121 ESPN BPI, #40 Sagarin, #143 KenPom
Strength of Schedule: #113
Strength of Record: #175
Offense (Per Game): 66.5 points, 41.4 FG%, 32.4 3-pt FG%, 68.9 FT%, 35.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 11.5 turnovers, 1.0 A/T ratio, 6.7 steals, 3.4 blocks
Opponents (Per Game): 66.9 points, 45.4 FG%, 36.8 3-pt FG%, 74.4 FT%, 32.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 12.3 turnovers, 1.1 A/T ratio, 6.2 steals, 4.1 blocks
PROJECTED STARTERS
#11 Makai Ashton-Langford, G, 6-3, 185, SR (33.7 mpg, 13.0 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.2 apg)
#5 DeMarr Langford Jr, G, 6-5, 195, SO (34.7 mpg, 10.2 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 2.3 apg)
#3 Jaeden Zackery, G, 6-2, 200, FR (33.0 mpg, 9.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.4 apg)
#33 James Karnik, C, 6-9, 230, SR (20.3 mpg, 8.4 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 0.4 apg)
#1 T.J. Bickerstaff, F, 6-9, 210, JR (27.1 mpg, 8.2 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 1.4 apg)
NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (13-6, 5-3 ACC)
Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter
Head Coach: Hubert Davis (13-6 at UNC, 13-6 overall)
Rankings: NR AP, NR Coaches, #35 ESPN BPI, #132 Sagarin, #38 KenPom
Strength of Schedule: #18
Strength of Record: #43
Offense (Per Game): 77.9 points, 45.7 FG%, 37.1 3-pt FG%, 75.8 FT%, 40.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 12.1 turnovers, 1.2 A/T ratio, 5.0 steals, 3.3 blocks
Opponents (Per Game): 72.3 points, 43.8 FG%, 33.8 3-pt FG%, 69.5 FT%, 31.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.4 turnovers, 1.4 A/T ratio, 7.1 steals, 3.3 blocks
PROJECTED STARTERS
#2 Caleb Love, G, 6-4, 195, SO (32.1 mpg, 14.9 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 3.4 apg)
#4 RJ Davis, G, 6-0, 190, SO (31.9 mpg, 13.5 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 3.4 apg)
#1 Leaky Black, G, 6-8, 200, SR (24.7 mpg, 3.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.1 apg)
#5 Armando Bacot, F/C, 6-10, 240, JR (29.3 mpg, 16.8 ppg, 11.7 rpg, 1.5 apg)
#45 Brady Manek, F, 6-9, 230, SR (25.9 mpg, 13.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.7 apg)
*Projected starters based on previous game; Stats & rankings through 1/24/21*
NEXT FIVE GAMES FOR CAROLINA
January 29 - N.C. State 2:00 pm (ACCN)
February 1 - at Louisville 8:00 pm (ACCN)
February 5 - Duke 6:00 pm (ESPN)
February 8 - at Clemson 9:00 pm (ESPN/ESPN2)
February 12 - Florida State 2:00 pm (ESPN/ESPN2)