THI Basketball Central: Clemson
**************************************************************************************
Subscribe to THI for one year at just $8.33 per month and get access to everything we do. We are all over football & basketball recruiting & we go where the Tar Heels go.
***************************************************************************************
Date: Tuesday, February 8, 2022
Location: Clemson, South Carolina
Arena: Littlejohn Coliseum (9,000)
Time/TV: 6:00 pm/ACCN
Live Audio: Tar Heel Sports Network, GoHeelsTV; Sirius (386), XM (386), SiriusXM Online (976)
CLEMSON - NORTH CAROLINA SERIES
Series vs. UNC: Carolina leads 133-23
Last Meeting: Clemson 63 Carolina 50 (2/2/21)
Series Note: Clemson has won the last two meetings with Carolina, including its first win in Chapel Hill.
CLEMSON TIGERS (12-10, 4-7 ACC)
Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter
Head Coach: Brad Brownell (213-160 at CU, 380-245 overall)
Rankings: NR AP, NR Coaches, #79 NET, #51 ESPN BPI, #69 Sagarin, #65 KenPom
Strength of Schedule: #65
Strength of Record: #104
Offense (Per Game): 73.0 points, 46.6 FG%, 38.7 3-pt FG%, 71.2 FT%, 35.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 11.4 turnovers, 1.3 A/T ratio, 5.9 steals, 2.3 blocks
Opponents (Per Game): 67.1 points, 41.8 FG%, 33.2 3-pt FG%, 77.4 FT%, 31.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 11.8 turnovers, 1.0 A/T ratio, 5.4 steals, 4.0 blocks
PROJECTED STARTERS
#13 David Collins, G, 6-4, 217, SR (29.5 mpg, 11.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 2.4 apg)
#2 Al-Amir Dawes, G, 6-2, 182, JR (30.4 mpg, 11.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.4 apg)
#3 Chase Hunter, G, 6-4, 204, SO (18.6 mpg, 5.0 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 1.4 apg)
#33 Naz Bohannon, F, 6-6, 232, SR (19.5 mpg, 5.0 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2.1 apg)
#24 PJ Hall, F, 6-10, 235, SO (28.6 mpg, 14.9 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 1.7 apg)
NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (16-7, 8-4 ACC)
Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter
Head Coach: Hubert Davis (16-7 at UNC, 16-7 overall)
Rankings: NR AP, NR Coaches, #42 NET, #33 ESPN BPI, #32 Sagarin, #46 KenPom
Strength of Schedule: #27
Strength of Record: #33
Offense (Per Game): 78.0 points, 45.1 FG%, 38.6 3-pt FG%, 75.6 FT%, 40.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 11.6 turnovers, 1.2 A/T ratio, 5.1 steals, 3.8 blocks
Opponents (Per Game): 72.7 points, 43.5 FG%, 34.3 3-pt FG%, 71.6 FT%, 32.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.6 turnovers, 1.4 A/T ratio, 6.8 steals, 3.2 blocks
PROJECTED STARTERS
#2 Caleb Love, G, 6-4, 195, SO (32.3 mpg, 15.0 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 3.6 apg)
#4 RJ Davis, G, 6-0, 190, SO (32.3 mpg, 13.7 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 3.3 apg)
#1 Leaky Black, G, 6-8, 200, SR (27.2 mpg, 4.4 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 2.4 apg)
#5 Armando Bacot, F/C, 6-10, 240, JR (30.0 mpg, 16.3 ppg, 12.2 rpg, 1.4 apg)
#45 Brady Manek, F, 6-9, 230, SR (27.4 mpg, 13.8 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 1.6 apg)
*Projected starters based on previous game; Stats & rankings through 2/6/22*
REMAINING SCHEDULE FOR CAROLINA
February 12 - Florida State 2:00 pm (ESPN/ESPN2)
February 16 - Pittsburgh 8:00 pm (ACCN)
February 19 - at Virginia Tech 4:00 pm (ESPN/ESPN2)
February 21 - Louisville 7:00 pm (ESPN)
February 26 - at N.C. State 2:00pm or 4:00 pm (ESPN/ESPN2)
February 28 - Syracuse 7:00 pm (ESPN)
March 5 - at Duke 6:00 pm (ESPN)