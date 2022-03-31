THI Basketball Central: Duke
Date: Saturday, April 2, 2022
Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
Arena: Caesars Superdome (72,003)
Time/TV: 8:49 pm EST/TBS
Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst), Grant Hill (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)
Live Audio: Westwood One; SiriusXM
#2 DUKE BLUE DEVILS (32-6, 16-4 ACC)
Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter
Head Coach: Mike Krzyzewski (1,129-308 at Duke, 1,202-367 overall)
NET Ranking: #12
Offense (Per Game): 80.1 points, 49.4 FG%, 37.0 3-pt FG%, 74.2 FT%, 37.8 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 10.4 turnovers, 1.6 A/T ratio, 6.4 steals, 5.7 blocks
Opponents (Per Game): 67.4 points, 41.7 FG%, 31.9 3-pt FG%, 69.0 FT%, 33.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 10.8 turnovers, 1.2 A/T ratio, 6.1 steals, 3.2 blocks
PROJECTED STARTERS
#3 Jeremy Roach, G, 6--1, 172, SO (28.9 mpg, 8.6 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 3.1 apg)
#15 Mark Williams, C, 7-0, 242, SO (23.8 mpg, 11.3 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 2.9 bpg)
#5 Paolo Banchero, F, 6-10, 250, FR (32.8 mpg, 17.1 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 3.2 apg)
#21 AJ Griffin, F, 6-6, 222, FR (24.2 mpg, 10.5 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.0 apg)
#0 Wendell Moore Jr, F, 6-5, 213, JR (33.8 mpg, 13.5 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 4.4 apg)
#8 NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (28-9, 15-5 ACC)
Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter
Head Coach: Hubert Davis (28-9 at UNC, 28-9 overall)
NET Ranking: #31
Offense (Per Game): 78.1 points, 45.2 FG%, 36.1 3-pt FG%, 76.5 FT%, 40.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 11.7 turnovers, 1.3 A/T ratio, 5.4 steals, 3.8 blocks
Opponents (Per Game): 71.1 points, 42.5 FG%, 34.0 3-pt FG%, 73.5 FT%, 32.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.9 turnovers, 1.3 A/T ratio, 6.6 steals, 3.5 blocks
PROJECTED STARTERS
#2 Caleb Love, G, 6-4, 195, SO (33.9 mpg, 15.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.7 apg)
#4 RJ Davis, G, 6-0, 190, SO (33.8 mpg, 13.4 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.7 apg)
#1 Leaky Black, G, 6-8, 200, SR (29.4 mpg, 4.9 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.8 apg)
#5 Armando Bacot, F/C, 6-10, 240, JR (31.5 mpg, 16.5 ppg, 12.8 rpg, 1.7 bpg)
#45 Brady Manek, F, 6-9, 230, SR (30.0 mpg, 15.2 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 1.9 apg)
*Projected starters based on previous game; Stats & rankings through 3/27/22*
NEXT ROUND: National Championship
The winner between Carolina and Duke will advance to the National Championship against the Villanova-Kansas winner on Monday, April 4.