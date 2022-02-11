THI Basketball Central: Florida State
Date: Saturday, February 12, 2022
Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Arena: Dean E. Smith Center (21,750)
Time/TV: 2:00 pm/ESPN
Live Audio: Tar Heel Sports Network, GoHeelsTV; Sirius (380), XM (380), SiriusXM Online (970)
FLORIDA STATE - NORTH CAROLINA SERIES
Series vs. UNC: Carolina leads 51-16
Last Meeting: Florida 69 Carolina 66 (3/12/21)
Series Note: Florida State has won four of the last six meetings with Carolina, including last year's meeting in the ACC Tournament semifinals.
FLORIDA STATE (13-10, 6-7 ACC)
Head Coach: Leonard Hamilton (390-237 at FSU, 590-447 overall)
Rankings: NR AP, NR Coaches, #93 NET, #79 ESPN BPI, #71 Sagarin, #94 KenPom
Strength of Schedule: #39
Strength of Record: #81
Offense (Per Game): 71.2 points, 43.8 FG%, 33.4 3-pt FG%, 70.0 FT%, 35.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 13.0 turnovers, 1.1 A/T ratio, 9.3 steals, 4.3 blocks
Opponents (Per Game): 69.2 points, 43.7 FG%, 37.3 3-pt FG%, 69.6 FT%, 33.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 15.7 turnovers, 0.9 A/T ratio, 5.7 steals, 2.9 blocks
PROJECTED STARTERS
#4 Caleb Mills, G, 6-5,180, SO (27.6 mpg, 13.3 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 2.6 apg)
#0 RayQuan Evans, G, 6-4, 210, SR (23.6 mpg, 7.2 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 2.8 apg)
#35 Matthew Cleveland, G, 6-7, 200, FR (24.3 mpg, 10.4 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 1.3 apg)
#11 Tanor Ngom, C, 7-2, 236, SR (9.4 mpg, 3.8 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 0.2 apg)
#22 John Butler, F, 7-1, 190, FR (16.8 mpg, 5.3 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 0.7 apg)
NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (17-7, 9-4 ACC)
Head Coach: Hubert Davis (17-7 at UNC, 17-7 overall)
Rankings: NR AP, NR Coaches, #41 NET, #31 ESPN BPI, #30 Sagarin, #43 KenPom
Strength of Schedule: #27
Strength of Record: #29
Offense (Per Game): 78.1 points, 45.3 FG%, 38.4 3-pt FG%, 75.7 FT%, 40.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 11.7 turnovers, 1.2 A/T ratio, 5.0 steals, 3.8 blocks
Opponents (Per Game): 72.8 points, 43.5 FG%, 34.6 3-pt FG%, 72.8 FT%, 32.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.7 turnovers, 1.4 A/T ratio, 6.9 steals, 3.3 blocks
PROJECTED STARTERS
#2 Caleb Love, G, 6-4, 195, SO (32.5 mpg, 14.8 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 3.6 apg)
#4 RJ Davis, G, 6-0, 190, SO (32.5 mpg, 13.8 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 3.4 apg)
#1 Leaky Black, G, 6-8, 200, SR (27.5 mpg, 4.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.4 apg)
#5 Armando Bacot, F/C, 6-10, 240, JR (30.0 mpg, 16.6 ppg, 12.1 rpg, 1.5 apg)
#45 Brady Manek, F, 6-9, 230, SR (27.8 mpg, 13.7 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 1.6 apg)
*Projected starters based on previous game; Stats & rankings through 2/10/22*
REMAINING SCHEDULE FOR CAROLINA
February 16 - Pittsburgh 8:00 pm (ACCN)
February 19 - at Virginia Tech 4:00 pm (ESPN/ESPN2)
February 21 - Louisville 7:00 pm (ESPN)
February 26 - at N.C. State 2:00pm or 4:00 pm (ESPN/ESPN2)
February 28 - Syracuse 7:00 pm (ESPN)
March 5 - at Duke 6:00 pm (ESPN)