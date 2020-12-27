TarHeelIllustrated - THI Basketball Central: Georgia Tech

THI Basketball Central: Georgia Tech
Date: Wednesday, December 30, 2020
Location: Atlanta, Georgia
Arena: McCamish Pavilion (8,600)
Time/TV: 8:00 pm/RSN (ie. Fox Sports Southeast)
Live Audio: Tar Heel Sports Network, GoHeelsTV; Sirius (133), XM (193), SiriusXM Online (955)
GEORGIA TECH - NORTH CAROLINA SERIES
Series vs. UNC: Carolina leads 69-26
Last Meeting: Georgia Tech 96 Carolina 93 (1/4/20)
Series Note: Carolina has won eight of the last ten. The Yellow Jackets snapped the Tar Heels two game winning streak in January at the Smith Center.
GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS (4-3, 0-1)
Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter
Head Coach: Josh Pastner (69-70 at GT, 236-143 overall)
Rankings: NR AP, NR Coaches, #78 ESPN BPI, #71 Sagarin
Strength of Schedule: #136
Strength of Record: #133
Offense (Per Game): 82.7 points, 45.6 FG%, 32.3 3-pt FG%,74.4 FT%, 36.9 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 11.9 turnovers, 1.4 A/T ratio, 8.6 steals, 2.7 blocks
Opponents (Per Game): 77.0 points, 45.2 FG%, 38.6 3-pt FG%, 71.2 FT%, 35.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 15.6 turnovers, 0.9 A/T ratio, 5.3 steals, 2.4 blocks
PROJECTED STARTERS
#10 Jose Alvarado, G, 6-0, 179 Sr. (36.0 mpg, 16.9 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 3.6 apg)
#3 Bubba Parham, G, 5-10, 162, Sr. (31.7 mpg, 10.0 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.1 apg)
#0 Michael Devoe, G, 6-5, 197, Jr. (34.3 mpg, 13.0 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 3.4 apg)
#4 Jordan Usher, G, 6-7, 213, Sr. (26.0 mpg, 10.3 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 3.0 apg)
#5 Moses Wright, F, 6-9, 233, Sr. (35.3 mpg, 19.6 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 1.7 bpg)
NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (5-3, 0-1)
Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter
Head Coach: Roy Williams (472-155 at UNC, 890-256 overall)
Rankings: #17 AP, #17 Coaches, #17 ESPN BPI, #22 Sagarin
Strength of Schedule: #17
Strength of Record: #53
Offense (Per Game): 74.4 points, 43.5 FG%, 25.6 3-pt FG%, 67.0 FT%, 45.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 16.0 turnovers, 0.8 A/T ratio, 6.1 steals, 5.1 blocks
Opponents (Per Game): 68.1 points, 40.9 FG%, 34.6 3-pt FG%, 61.5 FT%, 32.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 14.0 turnovers, 0.8 A/T ratio, 8.8 steals, 4.1 blocks
PROJECTED STARTERS
#2 Caleb Love, G, 6-4, 195, Fr. (30.1 mpg, 11.1 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 3.8 apg)
#4 RJ Davis, G, 6-0, 160, Fr. (29.3 mpg, 10.1 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 2.6 apg)
#1 Leaky Black, G/F, 6-8, 195, Jr. (29.3 mpg, 6.4 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 1.6 apg)
#15 Garrison Brooks, F, 6-10, 240, Sr. (27.8 mpg, 11.5 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 1.0 apg)
#5 Armando Bacot, F/C, 6-10, 240, So. (23.5 mpg, 12.0 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 1.1 blks)
*Stats & rankings through 12/27/20*
NEXT FIVE FOR THE HEELS
January 2 vs Syracuse POSTPONED
January 5 at Miami 8:00 pm ESPN
January 9 vs. Clemson 1pm, 3pm or 7 pm ESPN/ESPN2
January 16 at Florida State Noon ESPN
January 20 vs Wake Forest 9:00 pm ACC Network