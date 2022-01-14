THI Basketball Central: Georgia Tech
Date: Saturday, January 15, 2022
Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Arena: Dean E. Smith Center (21,750)
Time/TV: 8:00 pm/ACCN
Live Audio: Tar Heel Sports Network, GoHeelsTV; Sirius (371), XM (371), SiriusXM Online (371)
GEORGIA TECH - NORTH CAROLINA SERIES
Series vs. UNC: Carolina leads 70-27
Last Meeting: Carolina 79 Georgia Tech 62 (12/5/21) Box Score
Series Note: Carolina is 30-6 (25-5 at Smith Center, 4-1 at Carmichael Auditorium, 1-0 at Woollen Gymnasium) against Georgia Tech in Chapel Hill.
GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS (7-8, 1-4 ACC)
Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter
Head Coach: Josh Pastner (89-84 at GT, 256-157 overall)
Rankings: NR AP, NR Coaches, #127 ESPN BPI, #49 Sagarin, #118 KenPom
Strength of Schedule: #64
Strength of Record: #174
Offense (Per Game): 68.7 points, 43.9 FG%, 36.1 3-pt FG%, 69.6 FT%, 35.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 13.7 turnovers, 0.9 A/T ratio, 7.2 steals, 3.3 blocks
Opponents (Per Game): 68.5 points, 42.7 FG%, 31.0 3-pt FG%, 66.5 FT%, 34.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 13.1 turnovers, 1.1 A/T ratio, 6.8 steals, 3.3 blocks
PROJECTED STARTERS
#0 Michael Devoe, G, 6-5, 191, SR (35.7 mpg, 20.5 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 3.2 apg)
#1 Kyle Sturdivant, G, 6-2, 197, JR (22.9 mpg, 7.6 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 1.9 apg)
#10 Dallan Coleman, G, 6-6, 215, FR (22.6 mpg, 6.3 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 0.7 apg)
#4 Jordan Usher, G, 6-7, 220, SR (33.5 mpg, 14.8 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 2.4 apg)
#12 Khalid Moore, F, 6-7, 208, SR (25.5 mpg, 5.8 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 0.7 apg)
NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (11-4, 3-1 ACC)
Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter
Head Coach: Hubert Davis (11-4 at UNC, 11-4 overall)
Rankings: NR AP, NR Coaches, #27 ESPN BPI, #28 Sagarin, #28 KenPom
Strength of Schedule: #26
Strength of Record: #33
Offense (Per Game): 78.7 points, 48.2 FG%, 40.1 3-pt FG%, 74.8 FT%, 39.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 12.3 turnovers, 1.2 A/T ratio, 5.3 steals, 3.4 blocks
Opponents (Per Game): 70.5 points, 42.7 FG%, 32.7 3-pt FG%, 70.6 FT%, 31.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.7 turnovers, 1.4 A/T ratio, 7.1 steals, 3.5 blocks
PROJECTED STARTERS
#2 Caleb Love, G, 6-4, 195, So (32.4 mpg, 15.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 3.4 apg)
#4 RJ Davis, G, 6-0, 190, So (31.7 mpg, 12.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 3.6 apg)
#1 Leaky Black, G, 6-8, 200, Sr (25.9 mpg, 3.9 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 2.1 apg)
#5 Armando Bacot, F/C, 6-10, 240, Jr (29.3 mpg, 16.6 ppg, 11.1 rpg, 1.7 apg)
#45 Brady Manek, F, 6-9, 230, Sr (25.8 mpg, 12.9 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.5 apg)
*Projected starters based on previous game; Stats & rankings through 1/13/21*
NEXT FIVE GAMES FOR CAROLINA
January 18 - at Miami 7:00 pm (ACCN)
January 22 - at Wake Forest 8:00 pm (ACCN)
January 24 - Virginia Tech 8:00 pm (ACCN)
January 26 - Boston College TBA (TBA)
January 29 - N.C. State 2:00 pm (ACCN)