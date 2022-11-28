THI Basketball Central: Indiana
DATE: Wednesday, November 30, 2022
WHERE: Assembly Hall (17,222); Bloomington, Indiana
TIME/TV: 9:15 pm/ESPN
LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV; Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUSXM College Basketball Schedule (Sirius TBD, XM/SXM TBD, Internet TBD)
INDIANA: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter
SERIES: Indiana leads 9-6
LAST MEETING: Indiana 76 Carolina 67 (2016)
|INDIANA
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
Head Coach
|
Mike Woodson
27-14 overall
|
Hubert Davis
34-12 overall
|
2022-23 Record
|
6-0 (0-0 Big Ten)
|
5-2 (0-0 ACC)
|
Rankings
|
#11 AP
#11 Coaches
#6 BPI
#11 KenPom
|
#1 AP
#1 Coaches
#28 BPI
#21 KenPom
|
Strength of Schedule
|
KenPom #356
BPI #263
|
KenPom #65
BPI #149
|
Points Per Game
|
88.8
|
82.6
|
Opponents PPG
|
59.3
|
75.1
|
Scoring Margin
|
+29.5
|
+7.5
|
Field Goal Percentage
|
55.9%
|
46.5%
|
3-PT FG Percentage
|
38.3%
|
30.8%
|
Free Throw Percentage
|
71.9%
|
75.0%
|
Rebounds Per Game
|
38.3
|
40.4
|
Rebounding Margin
|
+8.3
|
+4.1
|
Assists Per Game
|
19.2
|
12.0
|
Turnovers Per Game
|
11.3
|
12.0
|
Turnover Margin
|
+5.4
|
+0.7
|
Assist/Turnover Ratio
|
1.7
|
1.0
|
Steals Per Game
|
7.7
|
6.0
|
Blocks Per Game
|
6.0
|
5.1
|NAME
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
#0 Xavier Johnson
SR, G, 6-3, 200
|
11.0
|
3.8
|
4.8
|
#1 Jalen Hood-Schifino
FR, G, 6-6, 215
|
7.8
|
4.5
|
4.5
|
#25 Race Thompson
SR, F, 6-8, 235
|
8.2
|
5.2
|
1.2
|
#12 Miller Kopp
SR, F, 6-7, 215
|
8.2
|
1.2
|
0.7
|
#23 Trayce Jackson-Davis
SR, F, 6-9, 245
|
18.8
|
8.0
|
2.0