THI Basketball Central: Indiana

Carolina will be needing a win badly when it faces Trayce Jackson-Davis and the Hoosiers on Wednesday night.
Carolina will be needing a win badly when it faces Trayce Jackson-Davis and the Hoosiers on Wednesday night. (USATSI)
John Gwaltney • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com
@JohnGwaltney
DATE: Wednesday, November 30, 2022

WHERE: Assembly Hall (17,222); Bloomington, Indiana

TIME/TV: 9:15 pm/ESPN

LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV; Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUSXM College Basketball Schedule (Sirius TBD, XM/SXM TBD, Internet TBD)

INDIANA: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

SERIES: Indiana leads 9-6

LAST MEETING: Indiana 76 Carolina 67 (2016)

IU - UNC TEAM COMPARISON
INDIANA NORTH CAROLINA

Head Coach

Mike Woodson

27-14 overall
27-14 at IU

Hubert Davis

34-12 overall
34-12 at UNC

2022-23 Record

6-0 (0-0 Big Ten)

5-2 (0-0 ACC)

Rankings

#11 AP

#11 Coaches

#6 BPI

#11 KenPom

#1 AP

#1 Coaches

#28 BPI

#21 KenPom

Strength of Schedule

KenPom #356

BPI #263

KenPom #65

BPI #149

Points Per Game

88.8

82.6

Opponents PPG

59.3

75.1

Scoring Margin

+29.5

+7.5

Field Goal Percentage

55.9%

46.5%

3-PT FG Percentage

38.3%

30.8%

Free Throw Percentage

71.9%

75.0%

Rebounds Per Game

38.3

40.4

Rebounding Margin

+8.3

+4.1

Assists Per Game

19.2

12.0

Turnovers Per Game

11.3

12.0

Turnover Margin

+5.4

+0.7

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.7

1.0

Steals Per Game

7.7

6.0

Blocks Per Game

6.0

5.1
Statistics as of November 27, 2022
INDIANA STARTERS
NAME PPG RPG APG

#0 Xavier Johnson

SR, G, 6-3, 200

11.0

3.8

4.8

#1 Jalen Hood-Schifino

FR, G, 6-6, 215

7.8

4.5

4.5

#25 Race Thompson

SR, F, 6-8, 235

8.2

5.2

1.2

#12 Miller Kopp

SR, F, 6-7, 215

8.2

1.2

0.7

#23 Trayce Jackson-Davis

SR, F, 6-9, 245

18.8

8.0

2.0
Based on previous game
