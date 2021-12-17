 TarHeelIllustrated - THI Basketball Central: Kentucky
The battle between Armando Bacot and Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe will be one to watch on Saturday afternoon.
John Gwaltney • TarHeelIllustrated
Date: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Arena: T-Mobile Arena (18,000)

Time/TV: 5:30 pm/CBS Sports (Brad Nessler, Bill Raftery, Jamie Erdahl)

Live Audio: Tar Heel Sports Network, GoHeelsTV; Sirius (386), XM (386), SiriusXM Online (976)

KENTUCKY - NORTH CAROLINA SERIES

Series vs. UNC: Carolina leads 25-16

Last Meeting: Carolina 75 Kentucky 63 (12/19/20)

Streak: Carolina has won two of the last three meetings.

KENTUCKY WILDCATS (7-2, 0-0 SEC)

Head Coach: John Calipari (346-95 at UK, 791-235 overall)

Rankings: #21 AP, #21 Coaches, #12 ESPN BPI, #25 Sagarin, #21 KenPom

Strength of Schedule: #253

Strength of Record: #80

Offense (Per Game): 80.3 points, 48.1 FG%, 30.2 3-pt FG%, 73.7 FT%, 43.9 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 12.0 turnovers, 1.4 A/T ratio, 6.7 steals, 5.8 blocks

Opponents (Per Game): 6.4 points, 39.4 FG%, 29.9 3-pt FG%, 69.2 FT%, 27.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 12.4 turnovers, 0.8 A/T ratio, 6.3 steals, 2.4 blocks

PROJECTED STARTERS

#2 Sahvir Wheeler, G, 5-9, 180, Jr (31.7 mpg, 9.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 7.7 apg)

#31 Kellan Grady, G, 6-5, 205, Sr (27.7 mpg, 9.1 mpg, 1.4 rpg, 1.1 apg)

#3 TyTy Washington Jr, G, 6-3, 197, Fr (31.8 mpg, 13.8 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 3.3 apg)

#12 Keion Brooks Jr, F, 6-7, 210, Jr (25.1 mpg, 11.8 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 0.1 apg)

#34 Oscar Tshiebwe, F, 6-9, 255, Jr (28.1 mpg, 16.3 ppg, 14.r rpg, 1.2 apg)

NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (8-2, 1-0 ACC)

Head Coach: Hubert Davis (8-2 at UNC, 8-2 overall)

Rankings: #27 AP, #29 Coaches, #30 ESPN BPI, #28 Sagarin, #30 KenPom

Strength of Schedule: #49

Strength of Record: #26

Offense (Per Game): 80.4 points, 48.3 FG%, 40.9 3-pt FG%, 74.4 FT%, 40.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 12.5 turnovers, 1.2 A/T ratio, 5.5 steals, 3.7 blocks

Opponents (Per Game): 70.9 points, 43.1 FG%, 32.3 3-pt FG%, 69.7 FT%, 29.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 10.1 turnovers, 1.4 A/T ratio, 7.6 steals, 3.4 blocks

PROJECTED STARTERS

#2 Caleb Love, G, 6-4, 195, So (33.6 mpg, 16.2 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.9 apg)

#4 RJ Davis, G, 6-0, 190, So (30.9 mpg, 13.1 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.7 apg)

#1 Leaky Black, G, 6-8, 200, Sr (26.0 mpg, 5.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.1 apg)

#5 Armando Bacot, F/C, 6-10, 240, Jr (27.7 mpg, 14.3 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 1.6 apg)

#13 Dawson Garcia, F, 6-11, 235, So (24.1 mpg, 12.2 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 1.0 apg)

*Projected starters based on previous game; Stats & rankings through 12/17/21*

NEXT FIVE GAMES FOR CAROLINA

December 21 - Appalachian State 7:00 pm (ACCN)

December 29 - Virginia Tech 7:00 pm (ESPN2)

January 1 - at Boston College Noon (ACCN)

January 5 - at Notre Dame 9:00 pm (ESPN2)

January 8 - Virginia 1:00 pm (ESPN)

