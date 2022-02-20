THI Basketball Central: Louisville
**************************************************************************************
Subscribe to THI for one year at just $8.33 per month and get access to everything we do. We are all over football & basketball recruiting & we go where the Tar Heels go.
***************************************************************************************
Date: Monday, February 21, 2022
Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Arena: Dean E. Smith Center (21,750)
Time/TV: 7:00 pm/ESPN
Live Audio: Tar Heel Sports Network, GoHeelsTV; Sirius (371), XM (371), SiriusXM Online (371)
LOUISVILLE - NORTH CAROLINA SERIES
Series vs. UNC: Carolina leads 17-7
Last Meeting: Carolina 90 Louisville 83 OT (2/1/22)
February 1, 2022: Box Score
LOUISVILLE CARDINALS (12-14, 6-10 ACC)
Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter
Head Coach: Mike Pegues (6-6 at UofL, 6-6 overall)
Rankings: NR AP, NR Coaches, #130 NET, #105 ESPN BPI, #103 Sagarin, #129 KenPom
Strength of Schedule: #60
Strength of Record: #138
Offense (Per Game): 68.3 points, 42.1 FG%, 31.4 3-pt FG%, 68.5 FT%, 37.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 12.0 turnovers, 1.0 A/T ratio, 6.1 steals, 2.5 blocks
Opponents (Per Game): 69.3 points, 42.6 FG%, 33.8 3-pt FG%, 68.9 FT%, 36.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 11.3 turnovers, 1.2 A/T ratio, 6.3 steals, 3.3 blocks
PROJECTED STARTERS
#13 Jarrod West, G, 5-11, 180, SR (27.8 mpg, 5.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 3.0 apg)
#3 El Ellis, G, 6-3, 180, JR (20.4 mpg, 9.1 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 1.5 apg)
#14 Dre Davis, G, 6-5, 220, SO (20.5 mpg, 7.9 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 0.9 apg)
#5 Malik Williams, F, 6-11, 245, SR (24.7 mpg, 9.6 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 1.1 apg)
#24 Jae'Lyn Withers, F, 6-8, 230, SO (18.4 mpg, 6.0 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 0.6 apg)
NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (19-8, 11-5 ACC)
Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter
Head Coach: Hubert Davis (19-8 at UNC, 19-8 overall)
Rankings: NR AP, NR Coaches, #45 NET, #38 ESPN BPI, #36 Sagarin, #43 KenPom
Strength of Schedule: #47
Strength of Record: #36
Offense (Per Game): 77.8 points, 45.6 FG%, 38.0 3-pt FG%, 75.6 FT%, 39.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 12.0 turnovers, 1.2 A/T ratio, 5.3 steals, 4.0 blocks
Opponents (Per Game): 72.4 points, 43.3 FG%, 35.0 3-pt FG%, 73.2 FT%, 32.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 10.1 turnovers, 1.3 A/T ratio, 6.9 steals, 3.2 blocks
PROJECTED STARTERS
#2 Caleb Love, G, 6-4, 195, SO (32.8 mpg, 15.3 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 3.7 apg)
#4 RJ Davis, G, 6-0, 190, SO (32.4 mpg, 13.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.4 apg)
#1 Leaky Black, G, 6-8, 200, SR (28.0 mpg, 4.9 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.5 apg)
#5 Armando Bacot, F/C, 6-10, 240, JR (30.1 mpg, 16.1 ppg, 12.1 rpg, 1.5 apg)
#45 Brady Manek, F, 6-9, 230, SR (28.4 mpg, 13.7 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 1.7 apg)
*Projected starters based on previous game; Stats & rankings through 2/19/22*
REMAINING SCHEDULE FOR CAROLINA
February 26 - at N.C. State 2:00pm (ESPN/ESPN2)
February 28 - Syracuse 7:00 pm (ESPN)
March 5 - at Duke 6:00 pm (ESPN)