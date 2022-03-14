 TarHeelIllustrated - THI Basketball Central: Marquette
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-14 20:51:12 -0500') }}

THI Basketball Central: Marquette

Carolina takes on Shaka Smart's Marquette Golden Eagles on Thursday afternoon to open the NCAA Tournament.
Carolina takes on Shaka Smart's Marquette Golden Eagles on Thursday afternoon to open the NCAA Tournament.
John Gwaltney • TarHeelIllustrated
Date: Thursday, March 17, 2022

Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Arena: Dickies Arena (13,300)

Time/TV: 4:30 pm EST/TBS

Announcers: Brian Anderson (play-by-play), Jim Jackson (analyst), Allie LaForce (sideline)

Live Audio: Westwood One; SiriusXM (205, 968)

#9 MARQUETTE GOLDEN EAGLES (19-12, 11-8 Big East)

Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter

Head Coach: Shaka Smart (19-12 at MU, 291-154 overall)

NET Ranking: #42

Offense (Per Game): 74.4 points, 45.3 FG%, 34.7 3-pt FG%, 74.7 FT%, 34.7 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 12.5 turnovers, 1.3 A/T ratio, 7.9 steals, 5.1 blocks

Opponents (Per Game): 70.9 points, 41.0 FG%, 31.7 3-pt FG%, 69.9 FT%, 39.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 13.8 turnovers, 1.0 A/T ratio, 7.1 steals, 3.2 blocks

PROJECTED STARTERS

#32 Darryl Morsell, G, 6-5, 205, SR (29.8 mpg, 13.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.5 apg)

#22 Tyler Kolek, G, 6-3, 290, FR (29.3 mpg, 6.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 5.7 apg)

#35 Kur Kuath, F, 6-10, 215, SR (19.1 mpg, 5.6 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.5 bpg)

#10 Justin Lewis, F, 6-7, 245, FR (32.3 mpg, 17.1 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 1.7 apg)

#12 Olivier-Maxence Prosper, F, 6-8, 220, FR (20.5 mpg, 6.3 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 0.9 apg)

#8 NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (24-9, 15-5 ACC)

Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter

Head Coach: Hubert Davis (24-8 at UNC, 24-8 overall)

NET Ranking: #31

Offense (Per Game): 77.5 points, 45.3 FG%, 36.2 3-pt FG%, 77.2 FT%, 39.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 11.7 turnovers, 1.3 A/T ratio, 5.4 steals, 3.8 blocks

Opponents (Per Game): 71.7 points, 43.4 FG%, 34.9 3-pt FG%, 73.7 FT%, 32.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 10.0 turnovers, 1.3 A/T ratio, 6.6 steals, 3.2 blocks

PROJECTED STARTERS

#2 Caleb Love, G, 6-4, 195, SO (33.7 mpg, 15.4 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.8 apg)

#4 RJ Davis, G, 6-0, 190, SO (33.2 mpg, 13.3 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.4 apg)

#1 Leaky Black, G, 6-8, 200, SR (28.5 mpg, 5.0 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.5 apg)

#5 Armando Bacot, F/C, 6-10, 240, JR (31.2 mpg, 16.5 ppg, 12.5 rpg, 1.7 bpg)

#45 Brady Manek, F, 6-9, 230, SR (29.5 mpg, 14.4 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 1.9 apg)

*Projected starters based on previous game; Stats & rankings through 3/13/22*

NEXT ROUND: Round of 32

The winner of Marquette-Carolina will face the winner of #16 Norfolk State and #1 Baylor on Saturday.

{{ article.author_name }}