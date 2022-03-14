THI Basketball Central: Marquette
Date: Thursday, March 17, 2022
Location: Fort Worth, Texas
Arena: Dickies Arena (13,300)
Time/TV: 4:30 pm EST/TBS
Announcers: Brian Anderson (play-by-play), Jim Jackson (analyst), Allie LaForce (sideline)
Live Audio: Westwood One; SiriusXM (205, 968)
#9 MARQUETTE GOLDEN EAGLES (19-12, 11-8 Big East)
Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter
Head Coach: Shaka Smart (19-12 at MU, 291-154 overall)
NET Ranking: #42
Offense (Per Game): 74.4 points, 45.3 FG%, 34.7 3-pt FG%, 74.7 FT%, 34.7 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 12.5 turnovers, 1.3 A/T ratio, 7.9 steals, 5.1 blocks
Opponents (Per Game): 70.9 points, 41.0 FG%, 31.7 3-pt FG%, 69.9 FT%, 39.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 13.8 turnovers, 1.0 A/T ratio, 7.1 steals, 3.2 blocks
PROJECTED STARTERS
#32 Darryl Morsell, G, 6-5, 205, SR (29.8 mpg, 13.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.5 apg)
#22 Tyler Kolek, G, 6-3, 290, FR (29.3 mpg, 6.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 5.7 apg)
#35 Kur Kuath, F, 6-10, 215, SR (19.1 mpg, 5.6 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.5 bpg)
#10 Justin Lewis, F, 6-7, 245, FR (32.3 mpg, 17.1 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 1.7 apg)
#12 Olivier-Maxence Prosper, F, 6-8, 220, FR (20.5 mpg, 6.3 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 0.9 apg)
#8 NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (24-9, 15-5 ACC)
Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter
Head Coach: Hubert Davis (24-8 at UNC, 24-8 overall)
NET Ranking: #31
Offense (Per Game): 77.5 points, 45.3 FG%, 36.2 3-pt FG%, 77.2 FT%, 39.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 11.7 turnovers, 1.3 A/T ratio, 5.4 steals, 3.8 blocks
Opponents (Per Game): 71.7 points, 43.4 FG%, 34.9 3-pt FG%, 73.7 FT%, 32.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 10.0 turnovers, 1.3 A/T ratio, 6.6 steals, 3.2 blocks
PROJECTED STARTERS
#2 Caleb Love, G, 6-4, 195, SO (33.7 mpg, 15.4 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.8 apg)
#4 RJ Davis, G, 6-0, 190, SO (33.2 mpg, 13.3 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.4 apg)
#1 Leaky Black, G, 6-8, 200, SR (28.5 mpg, 5.0 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.5 apg)
#5 Armando Bacot, F/C, 6-10, 240, JR (31.2 mpg, 16.5 ppg, 12.5 rpg, 1.7 bpg)
#45 Brady Manek, F, 6-9, 230, SR (29.5 mpg, 14.4 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 1.9 apg)
*Projected starters based on previous game; Stats & rankings through 3/13/22*
NEXT ROUND: Round of 32
The winner of Marquette-Carolina will face the winner of #16 Norfolk State and #1 Baylor on Saturday.