THI Basketball Central: Miami
Date: Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Location: Coral Gables, Florida
Arena: Watsco Center (7,972)
Time/TV: 7:00 pm/ACCN
Live Audio: Tar Heel Sports Network, GoHeelsTV; Sirius (84), XM (84), SiriusXM Online (84)
MIAMI - NORTH CAROLINA SERIES
Series vs. UNC: Carolina leads 26-8
Last Meeting: Carolina 67 Miami 65 (1/5/21)
Series Note: Carolina has won five in a row against the Hurricanes. The Tar Heels are 8-3 at Miami.
MIAMI HURRICANES (13-4, 5-1 ACC)
Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter
Head Coach: Jim Larrañaga (213-134 at UM, 683-468 overall)
Rankings: NR AP, NR Coaches, #82 ESPN BPI, #88 Sagarin, #85 KenPom
Strength of Schedule: #74
Strength of Record: #40
Offense (Per Game): 76.3 points, 47.2 FG%, 35.3 3-pt FG%, 74.7 FT%, 30.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.6 turnovers, 1.4 A/T ratio, 8.4 steals, 3.3 blocks
Opponents (Per Game): 73.2 points, 45.8 FG%, 36.8 3-pt FG%, 69.2 FT%, 35.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 13.8 turnovers, 1.1 A/T ratio, 5.0 steals, 3.2 blocks
PROJECTED STARTERS
#23 Kameron McGusty, G, 6-5, 190, SR (33.2 mpg, 18.0 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 2.1 apg)
#3 Charlie Moore, G, 5-11, 180, SR (31.8 mpg, 12.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 3.9 apg)
#11 Jordan Miller, G, 6-7, 195, JR (29.2 mpg, 9.2 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 0.8 apg)
#2 Isaiah Wong, G, 6-3, 185, JR (33.3 mpg, 15.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.4 apg)
#21 Sam Waardenburg, F, 6-10, 225, SR (27.7 mpg, 7.1 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.1 apg)
NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (12-4, 4-1 ACC)
Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter
Head Coach: Hubert Davis (12-4 at UNC, 12-4 overall)
Rankings: NR AP, NR Coaches, #22 ESPN BPI, #27 Sagarin, #24 KenPom
Strength of Schedule: #34
Strength of Record: #35
Offense (Per Game): 79.3 points, 48.2 FG%, 39.8 3-pt FG%, 75.9 FT%, 39.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 12.3 turnovers, 1.2 A/T ratio, 5.1 steals, 3.3 blocks
Opponents (Per Game): 70.2 points, 42.9 FG%, 32.3 3-pt FG%, 69.6 FT%, 30.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.8 turnovers, 1.4 A/T ratio, 7.2 steals, 3.3 blocks
PROJECTED STARTERS
#2 Caleb Love, G, 6-4, 195, So (32.2 mpg, 15.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 3.4 apg)
#4 RJ Davis, G, 6-0, 190, So (31.6 mpg, 13.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.8 apg)
#1 Leaky Black, G, 6-8, 200, Sr (25.5 mpg, 3.7 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2.3 apg)
#5 Armando Bacot, F/C, 6-10, 240, Jr (29.3 mpg, 17.4 ppg, 11.2 rpg, 1.6 apg)
#45 Brady Manek, F, 6-9, 230, Sr (25.6 mpg, 12.8 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.7 apg)
*Projected starters based on previous game; Stats & rankings through 1/17/21*
NEXT FIVE GAMES FOR CAROLINA
January 22 - at Wake Forest 8:00 pm (ACCN)
January 24 - Virginia Tech 8:00 pm (ACCN)
January 26 - Boston College 7:00 pm (RSN)
January 29 - N.C. State 2:00 pm (ACCN)
February 1 - at Louisville 8:00 pm (ACCN)