THI Basketball Central: Michigan
GAME DAY INFORMATION
Date: Thursday, November 28, 2019
Where: Imperial Arena (3,900); Paradise Island, The Bahamas
Time/TV: 1:30 pm EST/ESPN (Jon Sciambi & Dick Vitale)
Live Audio: GoHeelsTV (FREE); TuneIn Channel (FREE); Sirius (TBA), XM (TBA), SiriusXM Online (TBA)
Standings: Atlantic Coast Conference
Tournament Site/Brackets: Battle 4 Atlantis
MICHIGAN WOLVERINES
Rivals Site | Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter
Series vs. UNC: Carolina leads 4-3
Last Meeting: Michigan 84, Carolina 67 (11/28/18)
Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan
Enrollment: 46,710
Colors: Maize & Blue
Conference: Big Ten
Arena: Crisler Center (12,707)
2018-2019 Record: 30-7 Overall, 15-5 ACC
Head Coach: Juwan Howard (5-0 at Michigan; 5-1 overall)
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
|MINUTES
|POINTS
|REBOUNDS
|ASSISTS
|
#21 Franz Wagner
(FR, Guard, 6-8, 205)
|
23.0
|
6.0
|
3.0
|
1.0
|
#3 Zavier Simpson
(SR, Guard, 6-0, 190)
|
31.8
|
14.0
|
4.5
|
9.0
|
#55 Eli Brooks
(JR, Guard, 6-1, 185)
|
31.0
|
12.5
|
1.3
|
3.8
|
#15 Jon Teske
(SR, Center, 7-1, 265)
|
28.0
|
13.3
|
9.8
|
1.5
|
#2 Isaiah Livers
(JR, Forward, 6-7, 230)
|
31.8
|
17.3
|
3.0
|
1.0
|MICHIGAN
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
RECORD
|
5-0 (0-0 Big Ten)
|
5-0 (1-0 ACC)
|
RANKINGS
|
AP: #33
Coaches: #30
BPI: #59
|
AP: #6
Coaches: #4
BPI: #20
|
STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE/ RECORD
|
#321/#43
|
#296/#32
|
POINTS PER GAME
|
84.4
|
76.0
|
SCORING MARGIN
|
+17.6
|
+12.8
|
FG PERCENTAGE
|
53.2%
|
42.2%
|
FG PERCENTAGE DEFENSE
|
40.4%
|
35.4%
|
3-PT FG PERCENTAGE
|
40.5%
|
33.3%
|
3-PT FG PERCENTAGE DEFENSE
|
30.0%
|
29.0%
|
FT PERCENTAGE
|
70.7%
|
62.1%
|
REBOUNDING PER GAME
|
36.8
|
53.0
|
REBOUNDING MARGIN
|
+3.6
|
+21.4
|
OFFENSIVE REBOUNDS PER GAME
|
7.6
|
16.6
|
ASSISTS PER GAME
|
18.0
|
16.2
|
TURNOVERS PER GAME
|
14.4
|
14.4
|
TURNOVERS FORCED PER GAME
|
9.4
|
10.8
|
ASSIST/TURNOVER RATIO
|
1.3
|
1.1
|
STEALS PER GAME
|
5.6
|
5.6
|
BLOCKS PER GAME
|
5.0
|
4.4
UP NEXT
With a win over Michigan, UNC will face #8 Gonzaga, #11 Oregon or #13 Seton Hall Friday at 2:00 pm in the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis.
With a loss to Michigan, UNC will face #8 Gonzaga, #11 Oregon or #13 Seton Hall Friday at 11:30 am in the 3rd place game of the Battle 4 Atlantis.