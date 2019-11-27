With a win over Michigan, UNC will face #8 Gonzaga, #11 Oregon or #13 Seton Hall Friday at 2:00 pm in the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

With a loss to Michigan, UNC will face #8 Gonzaga, #11 Oregon or #13 Seton Hall Friday at 11:30 am in the 3rd place game of the Battle 4 Atlantis.