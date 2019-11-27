News More News
THI Basketball Central: Michigan

Isaiah Livers and the Michigan Wolverines will be Carolina's Thanksgiving Day opponent in the Battle 4 Atlantis. (Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)
John Gwaltney
@JohnGwaltney
TarHeelIllustrated.com

GAME DAY INFORMATION

Date: Thursday, November 28, 2019

Where: Imperial Arena (3,900); Paradise Island, The Bahamas

Time/TV: 1:30 pm EST/ESPN (Jon Sciambi & Dick Vitale)

Live Audio: GoHeelsTV (FREE); TuneIn Channel (FREE); Sirius (TBA), XM (TBA), SiriusXM Online (TBA)

Standings: Atlantic Coast Conference

Tournament Site/Brackets: Battle 4 Atlantis

MICHIGAN WOLVERINES

Rivals Site | Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter

Series vs. UNC: Carolina leads 4-3

Last Meeting: Michigan 84, Carolina 67 (11/28/18)

Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Enrollment: 46,710

Colors: Maize & Blue

Conference: Big Ten

Arena: Crisler Center (12,707)

2018-2019 Record: 30-7 Overall, 15-5 ACC

Head Coach: Juwan Howard (5-0 at Michigan; 5-1 overall)

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

PROBABLE STARTERS
MINUTES POINTS REBOUNDS ASSISTS

#21 Franz Wagner

(FR, Guard, 6-8, 205)

23.0

6.0

3.0

1.0

#3 Zavier Simpson

(SR, Guard, 6-0, 190)

31.8

14.0

4.5

9.0

#55 Eli Brooks

(JR, Guard, 6-1, 185)

31.0

12.5

1.3

3.8

#15 Jon Teske

(SR, Center, 7-1, 265)

28.0

13.3

9.8

1.5

#2 Isaiah Livers

(JR, Forward, 6-7, 230)

31.8

17.3

3.0

1.0
Based on previous game
2019-2020 SEASON STATISTICS
MICHIGAN NORTH CAROLINA

RECORD

5-0 (0-0 Big Ten)

5-0 (1-0 ACC)

RANKINGS

AP: #33

Coaches: #30

BPI: #59

AP: #6

Coaches: #4

BPI: #20

STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE/ RECORD

#321/#43

#296/#32

POINTS PER GAME

84.4

76.0

SCORING MARGIN

+17.6

+12.8

FG PERCENTAGE

53.2%

42.2%

FG PERCENTAGE DEFENSE

40.4%

35.4%

3-PT FG PERCENTAGE

40.5%

33.3%

3-PT FG PERCENTAGE DEFENSE

30.0%

29.0%

FT PERCENTAGE

70.7%

62.1%

REBOUNDING PER GAME

36.8

53.0

REBOUNDING MARGIN

+3.6

+21.4

OFFENSIVE REBOUNDS PER GAME

7.6

16.6

ASSISTS PER GAME

18.0

16.2

TURNOVERS PER GAME

14.4

14.4

TURNOVERS FORCED PER GAME

9.4

10.8

ASSIST/TURNOVER RATIO

1.3

1.1

STEALS PER GAME

5.6

5.6

BLOCKS PER GAME

5.0

4.4
As of November 27, 2019

UP NEXT

With a win over Michigan, UNC will face #8 Gonzaga, #11 Oregon or #13 Seton Hall Friday at 2:00 pm in the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

With a loss to Michigan, UNC will face #8 Gonzaga, #11 Oregon or #13 Seton Hall Friday at 11:30 am in the 3rd place game of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

{{ article.author_name }}