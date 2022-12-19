THI Basketball Central: Michigan
DATE: Wednesday, December 21, 2022
WHERE: Spectrum Center (20,200); Charlotte, North Carolina
TIME/TV: 7:00 pm/ESPN
LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV; Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUSXM College Basketball Schedule (Sirius84, XM/SXM 84, Internet 84)
MICHIGAN: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter
SERIES: Carolina leads 5-4
LAST MEETING: Carolina 72 Michigan 51 (2021)
|NAME
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
#2 Kobe Bufkin
SO, G, 6-4, 195
|
11.4
|
3.7
|
2.8
|
#0 Dug McDaniel
FR, G, 5-11, 160
|
5.5
|
2.7
|
2.7
|
#13 Jett Howard
FR, G, 6-8, 215
|
15.5
|
2.4
|
2.5
|
#1 Hunter Dickinson
JR, C, 7-1, 260
|
19.1
|
8.4
|
1.2
|
#5 Terrance Williams II
JR, F, 6-7, 225
|
7.7
|
6.6
|
0.9
|MICHIGAN
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
Head Coach
|
Juwan Howard
67-35 overall
|
Hubert Davis
37-14 overall
|
2022-23 Record
|
7-3 (1-0 Big Ten)
|
8-4 (1-1 ACC)
|
Rankings
|
#86 NET
#23 AP
#21 Coaches
#84 BPI
#50 KenPom
|
#25 NET
#32 AP
#33 Coaches
#23 BPI
#19 KenPom
|
KenPom SOS
|
#119
|
#19
|
Points Per Game
|
77.4
|
81.6
|
Opponents PPG
|
71.3
|
74.4
|
Scoring Margin
|
+6.1
|
+7.2
|
Field Goal Percentage
|
46.0%
|
45.6%
|
3-PT FG Percentage
|
35.7%
|
30.4%
|
Free Throw Percentage
|
66.3%
|
75.0%
|
Rebounds Per Game
|
36.3
|
40.4
|
Rebounding Margin
|
-1.8
|
+4.7
|
Assists Per Game
|
13.6
|
12.8
|
Turnovers Per Game
|
9.3
|
11.7
|
Turnover Margin
|
+2.5
|
+0.5
|
Assist/Turnover Ratio
|
1.5
|
1.1
|
Steals Per Game
|
5.5
|
6.0
|
Blocks Per Game
|
5.5
|
4.3