THI Basketball Central: Michigan

Hunter Dickinson vs. Armando Bacot will be a matchup to watch in Wednesday night's game between Michigan and Carolina.
Hunter Dickinson vs. Armando Bacot will be a matchup to watch in Wednesday night's game between Michigan and Carolina. (© Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports)
John Gwaltney • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com
@JohnGwaltney
DATE: Wednesday, December 21, 2022

WHERE: Spectrum Center (20,200); Charlotte, North Carolina

TIME/TV: 7:00 pm/ESPN

LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV; Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUSXM College Basketball Schedule (Sirius84, XM/SXM 84, Internet 84)

MICHIGAN: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

SERIES: Carolina leads 5-4

LAST MEETING: Carolina 72 Michigan 51 (2021)

MICHIGAN STARTERS
NAME PPG RPG APG

#2 Kobe Bufkin

SO, G, 6-4, 195

11.4

3.7

2.8

#0 Dug McDaniel

FR, G, 5-11, 160

5.5

2.7

2.7

#13 Jett Howard

FR, G, 6-8, 215

15.5

2.4

2.5

#1 Hunter Dickinson

JR, C, 7-1, 260

19.1

8.4

1.2

#5 Terrance Williams II

JR, F, 6-7, 225

7.7

6.6

0.9
Based on previous game
MU - UNC TEAM COMPARISON
MICHIGAN NORTH CAROLINA

Head Coach

Juwan Howard

67-35 overall
67-35 at UM

Hubert Davis

37-14 overall
37-14 at UNC

2022-23 Record

7-3 (1-0 Big Ten)

8-4 (1-1 ACC)

Rankings

#86 NET

#23 AP

#21 Coaches

#84 BPI

#50 KenPom

#25 NET

#32 AP

#33 Coaches

#23 BPI

#19 KenPom

KenPom SOS

#119

#19

Points Per Game

77.4

81.6

Opponents PPG

71.3

74.4

Scoring Margin

+6.1

+7.2

Field Goal Percentage

46.0%

45.6%

3-PT FG Percentage

35.7%

30.4%

Free Throw Percentage

66.3%

75.0%

Rebounds Per Game

36.3

40.4

Rebounding Margin

-1.8

+4.7

Assists Per Game

13.6

12.8

Turnovers Per Game

9.3

11.7

Turnover Margin

+2.5

+0.5

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.5

1.1

Steals Per Game

5.5

6.0

Blocks Per Game

5.5

4.3
Statistics as of December 17, 2022
