THI Basketball Central: N.C. State
Date: Saturday, February 26, 2022
Location: Raleigh, North Carolina
Arena: PNC Arena (19,700)
Time/TV: 2:00 pm/ESPN
Live Audio: Tar Heel Sports Network, GoHeelsTV; Sirius (384), XM (384), SiriusXM Online (974)
N.C. STATE - NORTH CAROLINA SERIES
Series vs. UNC: Carolina leads 162-79
Last Meeting: Carolina 100 Louisville 80 (1/29/22)
January 29, 2022: Box Score
N.C. STATE WOLFPACK (11-17, 4-13 ACC)
Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter
Head Coach: Kevin Keatts (90-64 at NCSU, 162-92 overall)
Rankings: NR AP, NR Coaches, #132 NET, #113 ESPN BPI, #112 Sagarin, #130 KenPom
Strength of Schedule: #63
Strength of Record: #156
Offense (Per Game): 73.5 points, 41.7 FG%, 33.6 3-pt FG%, 72.1 FT%, 35.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 10.2 turnovers, 1.1 A/T ratio, 7.3 steals, 3.7 blocks
Opponents (Per Game): 74.3 points, 46.3 FG%, 36.6 3-pt FG%, 73.6 FT%, 37.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 13.0 turnovers, 1.1 A/T ratio, 5.5 steals, 4.1 blocks
PROJECTED STARTERS
#14 Casey Morsell, G, 6-3, 200, JR (23.4 mpg, 7.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 0.8 apg)
#1 Dereon Seabron, G, 6-7, 180, SO (36.0 mpg, 17.9 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 3.2 apg)
#0 Terquavion Smith, G, 6-4, 160, FR (31.0 mpg, 15.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2.0 apg)
#4 Jericole Hellems, F, 6-7, 200, SR (34.0 mpg, 13.6 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.4 apg)
#21 Ebenezer Dowuona, F, 6-11, 225, SO (25.2 mpg, 4.2 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 0.1 apg)
NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (20-8, 12-5 ACC)
Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter
Head Coach: Hubert Davis (20-8 at UNC, 20-8 overall)
Rankings: NR AP, NR Coaches, #42 NET, #35 ESPN BPI, #30 Sagarin, #42 KenPom
Strength of Schedule: #44
Strength of Record: #27
Offense (Per Game): 77.5 points, 45.7 FG%, 37.6 3-pt FG%, 75.8 FT%, 39.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 12.1 turnovers, 1.2 A/T ratio, 5.4 steals, 3.9 blocks
Opponents (Per Game): 72.1 points, 43.4 FG%, 34.6 3-pt FG%, 72.7 FT%, 32.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 10.2 turnovers, 1.3 A/T ratio, 6.9 steals, 3.2 blocks
PROJECTED STARTERS
#2 Caleb Love, G, 6-4, 195, SO (33.1 mpg, 15.3 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 3.8 apg)
#4 RJ Davis, G, 6-0, 190, SO (32.5 mpg, 13.5 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 3.3 apg)
#1 Leaky Black, G, 6-8, 200, SR (28.1 mpg, 5.0 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.4 apg)
#5 Armando Bacot, F/C, 6-10, 240, JR (30.4 mpg, 15.9 ppg, 12.3 rpg, 1.5 apg)
#45 Brady Manek, F, 6-9, 230, SR (28.7 mpg, 13.8 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 1.7 apg)
*Projected starters based on previous game; Stats & rankings through 2/23/22*
REMAINING SCHEDULE FOR CAROLINA
February 28 - Syracuse 7:00 pm (ESPN)
March 5 - at Duke 6:00 pm (ESPN)