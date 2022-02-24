 TarHeelIllustrated - THI Basketball Central: N.C. State
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-24 13:37:03 -0600') }}

THI Basketball Central: N.C. State

Dereon Seabron and the Wolfpack host Carolina on Saturday in another important game for the Tar Heels.
Dereon Seabron and the Wolfpack host Carolina on Saturday in another important game for the Tar Heels.
John Gwaltney • TarHeelIllustrated
@JohnGwaltney

Date: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Arena: PNC Arena (19,700)

Time/TV: 2:00 pm/ESPN

Live Audio: Tar Heel Sports Network, GoHeelsTV; Sirius (384), XM (384), SiriusXM Online (974)

N.C. STATE - NORTH CAROLINA SERIES

Series vs. UNC: Carolina leads 162-79

January 29, 2022: Box Score

N.C. STATE WOLFPACK (11-17, 4-13 ACC)

Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter

Head Coach: Kevin Keatts (90-64 at NCSU, 162-92 overall)

Rankings: NR AP, NR Coaches, #132 NET, #113 ESPN BPI, #112 Sagarin, #130 KenPom

Strength of Schedule: #63

Strength of Record: #156

Offense (Per Game): 73.5 points, 41.7 FG%, 33.6 3-pt FG%, 72.1 FT%, 35.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 10.2 turnovers, 1.1 A/T ratio, 7.3 steals, 3.7 blocks

Opponents (Per Game): 74.3 points, 46.3 FG%, 36.6 3-pt FG%, 73.6 FT%, 37.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 13.0 turnovers, 1.1 A/T ratio, 5.5 steals, 4.1 blocks

PROJECTED STARTERS

#14 Casey Morsell, G, 6-3, 200, JR (23.4 mpg, 7.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 0.8 apg)

#1 Dereon Seabron, G, 6-7, 180, SO (36.0 mpg, 17.9 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 3.2 apg)

#0 Terquavion Smith, G, 6-4, 160, FR (31.0 mpg, 15.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2.0 apg)

#4 Jericole Hellems, F, 6-7, 200, SR (34.0 mpg, 13.6 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.4 apg)

#21 Ebenezer Dowuona, F, 6-11, 225, SO (25.2 mpg, 4.2 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 0.1 apg)

NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (20-8, 12-5 ACC)

Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter

Head Coach: Hubert Davis (20-8 at UNC, 20-8 overall)

Rankings: NR AP, NR Coaches, #42 NET, #35 ESPN BPI, #30 Sagarin, #42 KenPom

Strength of Schedule: #44

Strength of Record: #27

Offense (Per Game): 77.5 points, 45.7 FG%, 37.6 3-pt FG%, 75.8 FT%, 39.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 12.1 turnovers, 1.2 A/T ratio, 5.4 steals, 3.9 blocks

Opponents (Per Game): 72.1 points, 43.4 FG%, 34.6 3-pt FG%, 72.7 FT%, 32.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 10.2 turnovers, 1.3 A/T ratio, 6.9 steals, 3.2 blocks

PROJECTED STARTERS

#2 Caleb Love, G, 6-4, 195, SO (33.1 mpg, 15.3 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 3.8 apg)

#4 RJ Davis, G, 6-0, 190, SO (32.5 mpg, 13.5 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 3.3 apg)

#1 Leaky Black, G, 6-8, 200, SR (28.1 mpg, 5.0 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.4 apg)

#5 Armando Bacot, F/C, 6-10, 240, JR (30.4 mpg, 15.9 ppg, 12.3 rpg, 1.5 apg)

#45 Brady Manek, F, 6-9, 230, SR (28.7 mpg, 13.8 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 1.7 apg)

*Projected starters based on previous game; Stats & rankings through 2/23/22*

REMAINING SCHEDULE FOR CAROLINA

February 28 - Syracuse 7:00 pm (ESPN)

March 5 - at Duke 6:00 pm (ESPN)

