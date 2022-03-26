THI Basketball Central: Saint Peter's
Date: Sunday, March 27, 2022
Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Arena: Wells Fargo Arena (21,000)
Time/TV: 5:05 pm EST/CBS
Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Jim Spanarkel (analyst), Jamie Erdahl (sideline)
Live Audio: Westwood One; SiriusXM
#15 ST. PETER'S PEACOCKS (22-11, 7-7 MAAC)
Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter
Head Coach: Shaheen Holloway (64-53 at SP, 64-53 overall)
NET Ranking: #124
Offense (Per Game): 67.5 points, 43.2 FG%, 35.3 3-pt FG%, 69.8 FT%, 35.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 13.6 turnovers, 0.9 A/T ratio, 7.2 steals, 4.9 blocks
Opponents (Per Game): 62.3 points, 38.5 FG%, 29.2 3-pt FG%, 72.8 FT%, 33.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 13.9 turnovers, 0.8 A/T ratio, 6.9 steals, 4.9 blocks
PROJECTED STARTERS
#5 Daryl Banks III, G, 6-3, 165, JR (26.5 mpg, 11.5 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.4 apg)
#15 Matthew Lee, G, 6-0, 160, JR (23.7 mpg, 7.0 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 3.0 apg)
#11 KC Ndefo, F, 6-7, 195, SR (25.7 mpg, 10.5 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 2.4 apg)
#14 Hassan Drame, F, 6-7, 190, JR (21.4 mpg, 6.0 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 0.8 apg)
#12 Clarence Rupert, F, 6-8, 245, FR (13.5 mpg, 4.3 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 0.7 apg)
#8 NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (27-9, 15-5 ACC)
Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter
Head Coach: Hubert Davis (27-9 at UNC, 27-9 overall)
NET Ranking: #31
Offense (Per Game): 78.3 points, 45.3 FG%, 36.3 3-pt FG%, 76.9 FT%, 40.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 11.8 turnovers, 1.3 A/T ratio, 5.3 steals, 3.8 blocks
Opponents (Per Game): 71.7 points, 42.9 FG%, 34.1 3-pt FG%, 73.1 FT%, 32.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.9 turnovers, 1.3 A/T ratio, 6.7 steals, 3.4 blocks
PROJECTED STARTERS
#2 Caleb Love, G, 6-4, 195, SO (33.8 mpg, 15.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.7 apg)
#4 RJ Davis, G, 6-0, 190, SO (33.6 mpg, 13.5 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.7 apg)
#1 Leaky Black, G, 6-8, 200, SR (29.3 mpg, 4.9 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.7 apg)
#5 Armando Bacot, F/C, 6-10, 240, JR (31.4 mpg, 16.4 ppg, 12.6 rpg, 1.7 bpg)
#45 Brady Manek, F, 6-9, 230, SR (29.8 mpg, 15.1 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 1.9 apg)
*Projected starters based on previous game; Stats & rankings through 3/25/22*
NEXT ROUND: Final Four in New Orleans
The winner between Saint Peter's and Carolina will advance to the Final Four in New Orleans where they will face the winner of Arkansas-Duke on Saturday, April 2, in the National Semifinals.