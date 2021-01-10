TarHeelIllustrated - THI Basketball Central: Syracuse

THI Basketball Central: Syracuse
Date: Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Arena: Dean E. Smith Center (21,750)
Time/TV: 9:00 pm/ACC Network
Live Audio: Tar Heel Sports Network, GoHeelsTV; Sirius (371), XM (371), SiriusXM Online (371)
SYRACUSE - NORTH CAROLINA SERIES
Series vs. UNC: Carolina leads 13-5
Last Meeting: Syracuse 81 Carolina 53 (3/11/20)
Series Note: Syracuse's domination of Carolina in the ACC Tournament last March ended the Tar Heels' season but also ended up being one of the final games played as the pandemic stopped all sports for the foreseeable future. Personally, it was one of the weirdest things I had ever seen as the college & pro sports world ground to a halt while I sat in a half filled Greensboro Coliseum.
SYRACUSE ORANGE (7-2, 1-1)
Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter
Head Coach: Jim Boeheim (971-401 at SU, 971-401 overall)
Rankings: #47 AP, #18 Coaches, #20 ESPN BPI, #44 Sagarin
Strength of Schedule: #168
Strength of Record: #65
Offense (Per Game): 80.0 points, 44.2 FG%, 32.9 3-pt FG%, 77.7 FT%, 39.9 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 13.0 turnovers, 1.4 A/T ratio, 9.6 steals, 4.0 blocks
Opponents (Per Game): 67.4 points, 39.3 FG%, 30.0 3-pt FG%, 71.1 FT%, 37.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 17.0 turnovers, 1.0 A/T ratio, 6.2 steals, 2.3 blocks
PROJECTED STARTERS
#35 Buddy Boeheim, G, 6-6, 195, Jr. (34.5 mpg, 15.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 3.0 apg)
#11 Joseph Girard III, G, 6-1, 195, So. (31.8 mpg, 11.6 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 4.6 apg)
#21 Marek Dolezaj, F, 6-10, 201, Sr. (35.3 mpg, 12.0 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 3.9 apg)
#0 Alan Griffin, F, 6-5, 190, Jr. (32.9 mpg, 15.6 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 3.0 apg)
#1 Quincy Guerrier, F, 6-7, 220, So. (31.8 mpg, 15.7 ppg, 9.3 rpg, 0.8 apg)
NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (7-4, 2-2)
Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter
Head Coach: Roy Williams (474-156 at UNC, 892-257 overall)
Rankings: NR AP, NR Coaches, #23 ESPN BPI, #32 Sagarin
Strength of Schedule: #23
Strength of Record: #41
Offense (Per Game): 72.3 points, 41.9 FG%, 30.4 3-pt FG%, 67.6 FT%, 44.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 15.8 turnovers, 0.9 A/T ratio, 6.3 steals, 4.6 blocks
Opponents (Per Game): 67.9 points, 41.8 FG%, 34.7 3-pt FG%, 62.0 FT%, 32.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 13.5 turnovers, 0.9 A/T ratio, 9.1 steals, 4.1 blocks
PROJECTED STARTERS
#4 R.J. Davis, G, 6-0, 160, Fr. (26.8 mpg, 8.3 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.4 apg)
#24 Kerwin Walton, G, 6-5, 205, Fr. (14.5 mpg, 5.1 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 2.0 apg)
#1 Leaky Black, G, 6-8, 195, Jr. (29.8 mpg, 7.7 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 1.9 apg)
#11 Day'Ron Sharpe, F, 6-11, 265, Fr. (19.9 mpg, 9.8 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 1.5 apg)
#5 Armando Bacot, F/C, 6-10, 240, So. (22.6 mpg, 11.0 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 0.8 blks)
*Projected starters based on previous game; Stats & rankings through 1/10/21*
NEXT FIVE FOR THE HEELS
January 16 at Florida State Noon ESPN
January 20 vs Wake Forest 9:00 pm ACC Network
January 23 vs N.C. State 2:00 pm ESPN/ESPN2
January 26 at Pittsburgh 7:00 pm ACC Network
January 30 vs Notre Dame 8:00 pm ACC Network