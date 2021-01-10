 TarHeelIllustrated - THI Basketball Central: Syracuse
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-10 22:52:23 -0600') }} basketball Edit

THI Basketball Central: Syracuse

Carolina will take on Syracuse and Buddy Boeheim on Tuesday night in Chapel Hill.
Carolina will take on Syracuse and Buddy Boeheim on Tuesday night in Chapel Hill. (Syracuse Sports Information)
John Gwaltney • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com
@JohnGwaltney

Date: Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Arena: Dean E. Smith Center (21,750)

Time/TV: 9:00 pm/ACC Network

Live Audio: Tar Heel Sports Network, GoHeelsTV; Sirius (371), XM (371), SiriusXM Online (371)

SYRACUSE - NORTH CAROLINA SERIES

Series vs. UNC: Carolina leads 13-5

Last Meeting: Syracuse 81 Carolina 53 (3/11/20)

Series Note: Syracuse's domination of Carolina in the ACC Tournament last March ended the Tar Heels' season but also ended up being one of the final games played as the pandemic stopped all sports for the foreseeable future. Personally, it was one of the weirdest things I had ever seen as the college & pro sports world ground to a halt while I sat in a half filled Greensboro Coliseum.

SYRACUSE ORANGE (7-2, 1-1)

Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter

Head Coach: Jim Boeheim (971-401 at SU, 971-401 overall)

Rankings: #47 AP, #18 Coaches, #20 ESPN BPI, #44 Sagarin

Strength of Schedule: #168

Strength of Record: #65

Offense (Per Game): 80.0 points, 44.2 FG%, 32.9 3-pt FG%, 77.7 FT%, 39.9 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 13.0 turnovers, 1.4 A/T ratio, 9.6 steals, 4.0 blocks

Opponents (Per Game): 67.4 points, 39.3 FG%, 30.0 3-pt FG%, 71.1 FT%, 37.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 17.0 turnovers, 1.0 A/T ratio, 6.2 steals, 2.3 blocks

PROJECTED STARTERS

#35 Buddy Boeheim, G, 6-6, 195, Jr. (34.5 mpg, 15.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 3.0 apg)

#11 Joseph Girard III, G, 6-1, 195, So. (31.8 mpg, 11.6 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 4.6 apg)

#21 Marek Dolezaj, F, 6-10, 201, Sr. (35.3 mpg, 12.0 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 3.9 apg)

#0 Alan Griffin, F, 6-5, 190, Jr. (32.9 mpg, 15.6 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 3.0 apg)

#1 Quincy Guerrier, F, 6-7, 220, So. (31.8 mpg, 15.7 ppg, 9.3 rpg, 0.8 apg)

NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (7-4, 2-2)

Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter

Head Coach: Roy Williams (474-156 at UNC, 892-257 overall)

Rankings: NR AP, NR Coaches, #23 ESPN BPI, #32 Sagarin

Strength of Schedule: #23

Strength of Record: #41

Offense (Per Game): 72.3 points, 41.9 FG%, 30.4 3-pt FG%, 67.6 FT%, 44.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 15.8 turnovers, 0.9 A/T ratio, 6.3 steals, 4.6 blocks

Opponents (Per Game): 67.9 points, 41.8 FG%, 34.7 3-pt FG%, 62.0 FT%, 32.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 13.5 turnovers, 0.9 A/T ratio, 9.1 steals, 4.1 blocks

PROJECTED STARTERS

#4 R.J. Davis, G, 6-0, 160, Fr. (26.8 mpg, 8.3 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.4 apg)

#24 Kerwin Walton, G, 6-5, 205, Fr. (14.5 mpg, 5.1 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 2.0 apg)

#1 Leaky Black, G, 6-8, 195, Jr. (29.8 mpg, 7.7 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 1.9 apg)

#11 Day'Ron Sharpe, F, 6-11, 265, Fr. (19.9 mpg, 9.8 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 1.5 apg)

#5 Armando Bacot, F/C, 6-10, 240, So. (22.6 mpg, 11.0 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 0.8 blks)

*Projected starters based on previous game; Stats & rankings through 1/10/21*

NEXT FIVE FOR THE HEELS

January 16 at Florida State Noon ESPN

January 20 vs Wake Forest 9:00 pm ACC Network

January 23 vs N.C. State 2:00 pm ESPN/ESPN2

January 26 at Pittsburgh 7:00 pm ACC Network

January 30 vs Notre Dame 8:00 pm ACC Network

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}