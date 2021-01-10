TarHeelIllustrated - THI Basketball Central: Syracuse

Series vs. UNC: Carolina leads 13-5

Last Meeting: Syracuse 81 Carolina 53 (3/11/20)

Series Note: Syracuse's domination of Carolina in the ACC Tournament last March ended the Tar Heels' season but also ended up being one of the final games played as the pandemic stopped all sports for the foreseeable future. Personally, it was one of the weirdest things I had ever seen as the college & pro sports world ground to a halt while I sat in a half filled Greensboro Coliseum.